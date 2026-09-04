Key Dates for Colorado Avalanche Training Camp Revealed
After a long off-season, the 2026/27 campaign for some teams begins in September, and one of those teams is the Colorado Avalanche, who will open their season on TNT against the Los Angeles Kings on September 30th.
While it was a long summer in Colorado for the Avalanche, the team did plenty of business, capping off a smart off-season with the blockbuster extension handed to star defenseman Cale Makar. After a dominant 2025/26 campaign, fans can't wait to see this team back on the ice.
We know when the competitive games and the pre-season games begin, but before that, there's plenty to look forward to at training camp, and now, the dates have been revealed.
Avalanche Set to Begin Training Camp on September 17th
With just a few weeks left until the season begins, fans have begun eagerly anticipating news of training camp. While the Avalanche themselves have yet to officially announce it, key dates for camp have now been revealed on social media, with the dates being confirmed by Denver Gazette reporter Evan Rawal.
While some events begin on Sept. 11, the official on-ice portion of camp begins on September 17th, with three days of camp leading into Colorado's preseason matchup with the Utah Mammoth on Sept. 20. That gives the team 13 days on the ice before the official season opener on Sept. 30, with on-ice activities at camp taking place between 8:45 am and 2:00 pm.
Can the Avalanche go a Step Further in 2026/27?
Last season, we saw the very best of the Avalanche right from opening night, and with the team ending up as Presidents' Trophy winners, many expected them to go on and compete for the Stanley Cup.
Unfortunately, the team fell one step short of the Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, but with some retooling in the off-season, if their stars step up again, optimism is certainly high around this team.
As for training camp, we'll see several players battling for key spots on this roster, with the likes of Jaden Schwartz, Nicolas Roy, Parker Kelly, Logan O'Connor, and others to secure their spots in the Avs' middle six ahead of the new season.
Beyond that, however, much of the Avalanche's lineup is already set in stone after the successes of 2026/27, and with their key deadline acquisitions now getting a full off-season under their belt with the organization, there's a good chance that this team could be even better in the year ahead.