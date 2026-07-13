Signing Cale Makar Remains No. 1 Priority for Colorado Avalanche
For the Colorado Avalanche, it is absolutely certain that the front office's biggest task this offseason is signing Cale Makar.
On Sept. 16, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the NHL and the NHLPA is to go into effect, which will result in changes across numerous provisions — including contract length. As of presstime, current CBA rules and regulations allow for teams to sign their own players to a max-term of eight-year contracts, with free agents allowed for a max of seven years.
Under new CBA rules, teams will only be able to extend their own players for seven years, while free agents can only get a max of six years.
Another key factor to keep in mind is the rising salary cap. The limit was previously $81.5 million in 2021-22 but has since grown in recent seasons and is $104 million for the upcoming 2026-27 season.
With these provisions in mind, it's worth mentioning that Makar is entering into the final season of his six-year deal, with Makar earning $9 million. But, just how soon should the Avalanche prioritize his new deal?
Why Is Cale Makar So Important for the Colorado Avalanche?
Makar is among the best defensemen in the entire League and an alternate captain for both the Avalanche and Team Canada in the recent Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. He won the Norris Trophy after a historic 2021-22 season and was the first Avalanche/Nordiques defenseman to ever earn that achievement. In addition, he helped the Colorado organization to win the Stanley Cup with 29 points while being named the year's Conn Smythe Trophy winner.
He would go on to become the first player to win the Hobey Baker, Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe in their career.
Back to the present — Makar is coming off a 2025-26 season that saw him post 79 points across 20 goals and 59 assists, which put him as the third-leading point producer for the Avalanche. The former No. 4 overall pick (by the Avalanche in 2017) also hit his 500th NHL point in March of 2026 and was a Norris Trophy finalist for the sixth consecutive year.
PuckPedia projects the Avalanche will have around $57 million in cap space by 2028-29, leaving plenty of room for Makar and the front office to come up with a solid deal.
And besides — whatever next contract Makar signs will command to the next generation of young blueliners — including those already within Colorado — for what they could aspire to following the expiration of their entry-level contract. The importance of Makar's next deal and when it is signed is not to be understated.