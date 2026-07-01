Boston Bruins Retain Jordan Harris on One-Year Deal
The Boston Bruins come to an agreement with left-shot defenseman Jordan Harris on a one-year deal at the league minimum of $850,000. The move comes after the Bruins did not extend a qualifying offer to Harris earlier in the week.
Harris joined the Bruins organization ahead of the 2025-26 season and spent most of the season on injured reserve after fracturing his right ankle in October. He split his time between the main club in Boston and Providence in the AHL after his return from the injury. In a four-game conditioning loan, the defenseman posted a goal and two assists for the Providence Bruins. After he was recalled from the conditioning loan in early February, Harris would feature in three late-season games, and posted an identical offensive stat-line across a total of eight games with Boston to that in his Providence stint, while also recording an even plus-minus. Harris appeared in one playoff game during Boston’s loss to Buffalo in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Across three organizations, the 25-year-old has appeared in 172 games and recorded forty points on ten goals and thirty assists over the span of five seasons. His most productive stretch came in his first two professional seasons with the Montreal Canadians, where he posted a combined 31 points in 121 games, including a career high 17 in 65 during his first full season in 2022-23.
Harris, originally from Haverhill, Massachusetts, has played hockey at nearly every level in New England. The defenseman spent three years at Kimball Union Academy, a prep school in Meriden, New Hampshire while also playing for the Boston Jr. Eagles 18U AAA team. After departing Kimball Union Academy for one season in the USHL, Harris returned to his home state to play his college hockey for the Northeastern Huskies. He spent four seasons at Matthews Arena, captaining the program during his senior year and taking the Huskies to two NCAA tournaments while winning both a Hockey East regular season and tournament championship. During his sophomore year, Harris represented Team USA at the World Junior Championships in Czechia.
After an off-season to fully recover from the ankle injury that kept Harris off the ice for the majority of 2025-26, he will provide valuable depth on the blue-line and projects to compete for a spot on the third pairing.
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