Defenseman Connor Clifton Signs Two Year Deal With Bruins
The Boston Bruins have signed their first free agent of the year.
The Bruins have picked up defenseman Connor Clifton on a two-year deal through the 2027-28 season with a $2.25 million annual cap hit.
The stint marks Clifton’s second with Boston. The Matawan, N.J., native played for the Bruins from 2018-23. During that time frame, he appeared in 232 games and tallied 10 goals and 33 assists for 43 points.
He signed with the Buffalo Sabres as a free agent in 2023 and spent two seasons with them before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2025.
Last season with the Penguins, he skated in 50 games and boasted two goals and four assists for six points and a plus-5 rating.
Boston Bruins Free Agency News:
- The Bruins are losing forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Detroit Red Wings, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. The signing is a two-year, $5 deal. During his time with the Bruins, he played in 69 regular-season games and tallied 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points and a plus-20 rating.
- Boston traded goalie Joonas Korpisalo to the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick. Korpisalo played in 31 games for Boston this past season, which included 28 starts, and notched a 3.15 goals against average, an .894 save percentage, and a 14-9-6 record. He was also credited with one shutout.
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