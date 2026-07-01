Boston Bruins On SI

Defenseman Connor Clifton Signs Two Year Deal With Bruins

The NHL veteran is returning to Boston after three seasons elsewhere.

Kim Rankin

Apr 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Bruins have signed their first free agent of the year. 

The Bruins have picked up defenseman Connor Clifton on a two-year deal through the 2027-28 season with a $2.25 million annual cap hit. 

The stint marks Clifton’s second with Boston. The Matawan, N.J., native played for the Bruins from 2018-23. During that time frame, he appeared in 232 games and tallied 10 goals and 33 assists for 43 points. 

He signed with the Buffalo Sabres as a free agent in 2023 and spent two seasons with them before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2025. 

Last season with the Penguins, he skated in 50 games and boasted two goals and four assists for six points and a plus-5 rating.

Boston Bruins Free Agency News:

  • The Bruins are losing forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Detroit Red Wings, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. The signing is a two-year, $5 deal. During his time with the Bruins, he played in 69 regular-season games and tallied 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points and a plus-20 rating.
  • Boston traded goalie Joonas Korpisalo to the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick. Korpisalo played in 31 games for Boston this past season, which included 28 starts, and notched a 3.15 goals against average, an .894 save percentage, and a 14-9-6 record. He was also credited with one shutout.

Follow us on Twitter/XFacebookYouTubeThreadsBluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.

Published |Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Free Agency