Report: Boston Bruins Lose Forward Viktor Arvidsson in Free Agency
The Boston Bruins have reportedly lost one of their two free agents.
Forward Viktor Arvidsson is signing a two-year, $5 million deal with the Detroit Red Wings, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.
Kaplan broke the news that the Red Wings were zeroing in on Arvidsson via social media minutes into Free Agency and detailed the deal shortly after.
“Sources say the Detroit Red Wings are targeting Viktor Arvidsson on a two year deal,” said Kaplan via X.
Arvidsson spent one season in Boston after being traded by the Edmonton Oilers for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick on July 1, 2025.
During his time with the Bruins, he played in 69 regular-season games and tallied 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points and a plus-20 rating. In Boston’s Stanley Cup Playoffs run, he played in four games and scored two goals for two points before suffering a season-ending injury.
Arvidsson had the fourth-most goals, fifth-most assists, and fifth-most points among the Bruins in 2025-26.
He has also had stints with the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings.
Arvidsson was a 2014 fourth-round draft pick by the Predators and stayed in the organization until he was traded to the Kings in 2021.
Arvidsson is one of a pair of free agents that was on the Bruins roster last season. He joins defenseman Andrew Peeke in hitting the free agency market.
The move is one of multiple that have happened for the Bruins on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Boston signed goalie Luke Cavallin to a one-year, two-way contract extension through 2026-27 and traded goalie Joonas Korpisalo to the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick.
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