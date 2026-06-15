A Look Back at Boston Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup Championship on 15 Year Anniversary
On this day 15 years ago, June 15, 2011, the Boston Bruins captured their sixth Stanley Cup and snapped a 39-year drought with a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the series.
After going down 2-0 in the series, Boston rallied back to tie up the series and eventually win its first title since 1972.
Below is a look back at the series and how the Bruins were able to win despite never holding a lead in the series.
Game 1
(VAN leads 1-0)
In the opening game of the series on June 1, the Canucks defeated the Bruins 1-0 after a goal from left winger Raffi Torres at the 19:41 mark of the third period. The victory gave Vancouver the early 1-0 series lead.
Game 2
(VAN leads 2-0)
The second game of the series was held on June 4. Vancouver defeated Boston 3-2 in overtime to take a 2-0 series lead. In the game, the Canucks got on the board first with a goal from right winger Alexandre Burrows at 12:12 of the first.
The Bruins scored back-to-back goals in the second period to take the 2-1 lead, but the Canucks tied the game in the third to force overtime. Boston’s goals were scored by left winger Milan Lucic at 9:00 and right winger Mark Recchi at 11:35 while left winger Daniel Sedin had Vancouver’s game-tying goal at 9:37 in the third.
In overtime, Burrows scored the game-winning goal at 0:11 to give the Canucks the win.
Game 3
(VAN leads 2-1)
On June 6, the Bruins routed the Canucks 8-1 for their first win of the series. Boston’s victory was highlighted by a four-goal second and third period.
In the second period, the Bruins saw goals from defenseman Andrew Ference at 0:11, Recchi at 4:22, left winger Brad Marchand at 11:30, and center David Krejci at 15:47. The third period had goals from left winger Daniel Paille at 11:38, Recchi at 17:39, center Chris Kelly at 18:06, and right winger Michael Ryder at 19:29. Canucks right winger Jannik Hansen scored Vancouver’s only goal to avoid the shutout at 13:53 of the third.
Bruins goalie Tim Thomas made 40 saves in the contest.
Game 4
(TIED 2-2)
Boston tied the series in Game 4 with a 4-0 shutout win over the Canucks on June 8.
Center Rich Peverley had a pair of goals with the first coming at 11:59 of the first and the other at 3:39 in the third. Ryder and Marchand both scored in the second at 11:11 and 13:29.
Game 5
(VAN leads 3-2)
After a two-game skid, the Canucks regained the series lead 3-2 in Game 5 with a 1-0 win on June 10. Vancouver’s goal came from center Maxim Lapierre at 4:35 of the third.
The Bruins had 31 shots on goal in the contest, but none were able to find the back of the net. Thomas saved 24 of the Canucks’ 25 attempts.
Game 6
(TIED 3-3)
With the Bruins on the brink of elimination, Boston bounced back with a 5-2 win on June 13 to force a Game 7 in Vancouver.
The Bruins were hot from the get-go and scored four of their five goals in the first period. Marchand started the scoring at 5:31, followed by a goal by Lucic at 6:06, a goal by Ference at 8:35, and a goal by Ryder at 9:45.
After a scoreless second, Sedin put the Canucks on the board in the opening seconds of the third at 0:22. Krejci gave Boston its four-goal lead back at 6:59 while Vancouver added one final goal to the board at 17:34 by Lapierre.
Thomas made 36 saves and boasted a .947 save percentage in the victory.
Game 7
(BOS wins 4-3)
In the final game of the series on June 15, the Bruins defeated the Canucks 4-0 to win the organization’s sixth Stanley Cup and first since 1972.
Center Patrice Bergeron and Marchand led Boston to victory with two goals apiece. Bergeron scored the first goal at 14:37 of the opening period and the third goal at 17:35 of the second. Marchand had the second goal of the game at 12:13 of the second and the final goal, an empty netter, at 17:16 of the third.
Thomas had 37 saves in Game 7 en route to winning the Conn Smythe Trophy which is given to the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP.
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