AHL Releases Providence Bruins’ 2026-27 Schedule
The AHL has announced the full 2026-27 schedule for each team in the league.
Providence will open its campaign at home against Utica on Friday, Oct. 2 followed by home games against Springfield on Oct. 4, Hartford on Oct. 9, Charlotte on Oct. 10, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 11.
After that, the team will have a three-game road trip with a pair of contests against Hershey on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 as well as at Hartford on Oct. 23 before coming back home to host Utica on Oct. 24.
The Bruins will end October and start November on a six-game road trip with games at Springfield on Oct. 30, at Lehigh Valley on Nov. 1, at Hamilton on Nov. 6, at Belleville on Nov. 7, and two games at Charlotte on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.
Providence returns home to face Springfield on Nov. 13, Toronto on Nov. 15, Charlotte on Nov. 21, and Milwaukee on Nov. 22 then hit the road again to play at Lehigh Valley on Nov. 25 and Nov. 28, at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Nov. 27, and at Springfield on Dec. 4.
To end 2026, the Bruins will host Hartford on Dec. 5 and play at Hartford on Dec. 6, host Springfield on Dec. 11, host Rochester on Dec. 13, head to Springfield on Dec. 16, host Hartford on Dec. 19, play at Hartford on Dec. 20, at Springfield on Dec. 27, and at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 30.
Providence will begin 2027 on the road against Springfield on Jan. 2, followed by a home game against Hershey on Jan. 8, will be at Hartford on Jan. 9, hosting Hartford on Jan. 10, at Springfield on Jan. 13, hosting Belleville on Jan. 16, hosting Hartford on Jan. 17, hosting Chicago on Jan. 22, and hosting Lehigh Valley on Jan. 24. The Bruins will also play two games at Laval on Jan. 27 and Jan. 29 as well as a home game against Springfield on Jan. 31.
In Feb., the Bruins will play road games at Charlotte on Feb. 5 and Feb, 6, at Syracuse on Feb. 12, at Rochester on Feb. 13, at Toronto on Feb. 15 at Scotiabank Arena, at Utica on Feb. 17 and home games against Laval on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, Springfield on Feb. 24, and Lehigh Valley on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28.
During the final full month of the regular season, the Bruins will open March at home against Rockford on March 5, followed by a game at Springfield on March 6, three games at home against Syracuse on March 7, Hamilton on March 12, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on March 13.
Providence will play at Hartford on March 17 before returning to Amica Mutual Pavilion to host Charlotte for a pair of games on March 19 and March 20. The team will end the month on a four-game road trip with contests at Rockford on March 24, at Milwaukee on March 26, at Chicago on March 27, and at Utica on March 31.
The final stretch will be in the first two weeks of April. During the time frame, the Bruins will host Springfield on April 2, Hershey on April 3, play at Hartford on April 7, and host Springfield on April 10 before holding their regular season finale at home against Hartford on April 11.
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