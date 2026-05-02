Boston Bruins' 2025-26 Season Ends With Game 6 Loss to Buffalo Sabres
The Boston Bruins’ 2025-26 campaign came to a close on Friday night with a 4-1 home loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
In the first period, the Sabres jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Forward Alex Tuch tapped in Buffalo’s first goal of the night at 3:25 off a pass from defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Forward Tage Thompson also picked up an assist on the score.
The other goal in the frame came from defenseman Mattias Samuelsson at 12:26 with help from Thompson and forward Peyton Krebs. Samuelsson’s shot slid into the side of the net while four other players between both teams were in front of Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.
Buffalo also had two power play opportunities in the first, but were not able to add any additional goals on the advantages. Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was called for Cross-checking at 6:29 and defenseman Jonathan Aspirot was called for tripping at 13:31.
The Bruins cut their deficit in half 2-1 in the second period with a one-timer from forward David Pastrnak at 1:54. Pastrnak’s goal was assisted by forward Pavel Zacha and Lindholm.
His goal marked the only score of the period by either team. Buffalo had its third power play opportunity in the middle frame after Bruins forward Morgan Geekie was called for interference at 7:04, but Boston killed off the penalty.
Forward Zach Benson gave Buffalo its two-goal lead back 3-1 early in the third period at 5:58 with help from forward Josh Doan while forward Josh Norris iced the victory for the Sabres 4-1 with an empty netter at 16:40, his first goal of the series.
In total, Swayman allowed all three goals for the Sabres and tallied 22 saves for a .880 save percentage. On the other side of the ice, Buffalo goalie Alex Lyon allowed one goal and notched 25 saves for a .962 save percentage.
With the loss, the Bruins’ 2025-26 campaign comes to a close. The Sabres advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will take on either Tampa Bay or Montreal.
Series Recap:
Game 1: Buffalo wins 4-3 (series BUF 1-0)
Game 2: Boston wins 4-2 (series TIED 1-1)
Game 3: Buffalo wins 3-1 (series BUF 2-1)
Game 4: Buffalo wins 6-1 (series BUF 3-1)
Game 5: Boston wins 2-1 (series BUF 3-2)
Game 6: Buffalo wins 4-1 (series BUF wins 4-2)
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