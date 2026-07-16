Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule Released
The Boston Bruins’ 2026-27 schedule has been unveiled.
The NHL announced each team’s regular season slate on Thursday afternoon.
Prior to the schedule announcement, the league released the opening night matchups and home openers for each team which revealed three Bruins games for the upcoming season.
The Bruins will open their campaign against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at TD Garden in Boston. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m ET and will air on ESPN.
Boston will also play at Winnipeg on Oct. 2 and at Minnesota on Oct. 3. Both games are home openers for the Jets and Wild.
The Bruins will end the regular season on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 10.
This season’s schedule will consist of 84 games which is a two-game expansion from last season. Due to the extra contests, each team will only play four preseason games.
Boston will play its preseason slate from Sept. 20-25 and will have two home games against the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals as well as two road games against both teams.
Boston also shared its theme nights in the schedule release.
The first theme night is Mental Health Awareness Night on Oct. 10 against the Philadelphia Flyers, followed by Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Oct. 22 versus the Nashville Predators. Military Appreciation Night will be on Nov. 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Teacher Appreciation Night is on Jan. 14 against the Dallas Stars.
Hockey is for Everyone Night is on Jan. 26 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Women in Sports Night is March 8 for the team’s game against the Seattle Kraken. First Responders Night is on March 15 versus the New York Islanders and Fan Appreciation Night is on April 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Bruins will also officially retire Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37 on Dec. 1 prior to their game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Below is the full schedule for the upcoming season.
2026-27 Boston Bruins Regular Season Schedule:
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