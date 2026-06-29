Boston Bruins 2026 Development Camp Notebook Day 1
The Boston Bruins kicked off their first day of development camp on Monday morning.
The event started with the forwards having their on-ice session, which featured warmups and drills, followed by the defensemen.
In total, 16 forwards, 11 defensemen, and five goalies took the ice.
The forwards include Nils Bartholdsson, Cole Chandler, David Deputy, Beckett Hendrickson, Matvei Kotkov, Dean Letourneau, Mason Marcellus, William Moore, Jonathan Morello, Casper Nassen, Oscar Olsson, Chris Pelosi, Cooper Simpson, Cole Spicer, Jaxsin Vaughan, and Will Zellers.
The defensemen on the roster for development camp are Vashek Blanar, Max Burkholder, Elliott Groenewold, Loke Johansson, Kristian Kostadinski, Lincoln Krizizke, Dylan MacKinnon, Cullen McCrate, Michael Neumeier, Liam Pettersson, and Jacob Vandeven while the goalies were Kyle Chauvette, Roberto Henriquez, Yuri Ivanov, and Max Lundgren. Fitchburg State goalie Max Macchioni also participated, but was not listed on the roster.
Below are observations and quotes from the opening day of development camp.
Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 1 Notes:
- During the first drills of the morning for the forwards and goalies, staffers shot pucks for the goalies to stop. Kyle Chauvette had one puck go into the net during the drill and Yuri Ivanov had one get past him as well. Max Macchioni allowed one to go in, but also had multiple that skidded out of the net.
- For the forwards, the players were put in three groups during warmups and drills. In warmups, Dean Letourneau, Chris Pelosi, and Beckett Hendrickson were the top line for the groups.
- Cole Spicer scored a goal on Yuri Ivanov.
- Moments later, Ivanov made a fantastic save with his glove to prevent another puck from getting past him.
- Dean Letourneau knocked in a goal against Max Macchioni.
- Jonathan Morello scored on Yuri Ivanov.
- Matvei Kotkov scored a couple times against Yuri Ivanov. Kotkov’s shot attempts were really sharp.
- David Deputy and Cole Chandler both had good form on their shot attempts as well.
- Will Zellers led stretches at the end of the session.
- Roberto Henriquez and Max Lundgren were on the ice for the defensemen session.
Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 1 Quotes:
- Dean Letourneau on how his freshman year at Boston College helped him: “Definitely a lot. It allowed me to focus in areas of my game that needed work like in the defensive side. So I think using that last year was able to help my offensive side and just trusting my abilities, my coach trusting me that I was going to be on the defensive end of the puck and play the responsible way. So, he allowed me to play a little more offense.”
- Dean Letourneau on what he’s hoping to improve on this season: "Definitely Puck protection. Holding on to pucks more in the O-Zone and just creating a lot more opportunities from the corner and driving to the net. I think that's probably going to be the biggest part of my game. Just using my size and my reach and my body to protect pucks and drive to the net.”
- Chris Pelosi on the difference in development camp this year compared to last year: “Yeah, obviously I've been here a little longer. I know what to expect and how to keep things moving forward.”
- Chris Pelosi on what he is working on this summer: “I think consistency is a big thing. Just being consistent day in and day out and some goal scoring and defensive parts of my games.”
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