Boston Bruins 2026 Development Camp Notebook Day 4
Bruins prospects took the ice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton for the final day of development camp on Thursday morning.
BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Bruins wrapped up the final day of their 2026 development camp at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday morning.
The prospects started the morning with a couple drills, which included two 3-on-3s on each side of the ice, and held a scrimmage.
Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from the final day of camp.
Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 4 Notes:
- The first drill of the morning was practicing passing, puck control, and shooting. Roberto Henriquez and Yuri Ivanov were in the net on each side to start the drill followed by Kyle Chauvette and Max Lundgren rotating in later on.
- The second drill of the morning was a half rink 3-on-3 scrimmage.
- Second drill- pads line the blue line for two half-rink 3-on-3 scrimmages. Roberto Henriquez and Yuri Ivanov were in the net on one side and Kyle Chauvette and Max Lundgren were on the other side.
- Will Zellers scored on Yuri Ivanov in the first period of the 3-on-3. Roberto Henriquez was also scored on.
- During 3-on-3, Liam Pettersson had a good block and assisted pass, but lost his footing and got tripped up when the puck got back to him to blow up the play.
- Nils Bartholdsson tacked on a goal in the final seconds of the first period of 3-on-3.
- In total, there were four six-minute periods with small intermissions in between.
- Casper Nassen scored multiple goals in the second period of the 3-on-3 on Roberto Henriquez.
- Max Lundgren impressed in the second period as he did not allow a goal in 3-on-3.
- In the final period, Yuri Ivanov had a really good save with a lot of man traffic coming his way, but after a couple of shot attempts, Will Zellers found the gap and got one through to score.
- The prospects played in a full scrimmage across the ice.
- David Deputy opened the scoring in the scrimmage with a little over four minutes to go in the first period. Cole Chandler tallied the assist.
- Dean Letourneau scored on Max Lundgren in the second period to put an exclamation point on his very impressive camp performance.
- After two periods of the scrimmage, they held a shootout which gave Team Black a 5-3 win over Team White.
- Roberto Henriquez had a great save during one of the attempts in the shootout.
- Dean Letourneau led the first round of stretches while Roberto Henriquez led the final round.
- Scrimmage Broken Stick Tally: 3.
Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 4 Quotes:
- Adam McQuaid on the guys at development camp: “I think overall, I was really happy with the camp in general. The gap seems to be closing between the first year guys… So that’s I guess a credit to the scouting staff for the job that they’ve done. They work tirelessly and continue to try and refine their process.”
- Adam McQuaid on Roberto Henriquez during camp: “He just competed hard… He seems to be super athletic, quick down low, just a competitive player and I think it’s always important for goalies to have the right demeanor, to be a guy that guys want to play in front of, and he seems to have that. A good first impression. Excited to see him at BC.”
- Adam McQuaid on Dean Letourneau: “There's been a ton of strides physically that I think has helped him. He's gained [the] first few steps. I think his mindset for using his size, he's really embraced it… His game has just grown in all areas and for me that's probably the biggest thing that separates him. There's his size, his skating, really hands in tight, and when he puts it all together, it's unique.”
Bruins 2026 Development Camp Day 4 Sights:
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