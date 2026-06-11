Boston Bruins Add Assistant Coach to Staff
The Boston Bruins have added a new coach to their staff.
The organization has hired Matt McIlvane to serve as an assistant coach. The news was announced in a press release on Thursday afternoon.
"We are excited to welcome Matt, his wife Megan, and their children Mason and Mila to Boston," said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm in the press release. "I've had the privilege of working with Matt through the German National Team, and I've come to know him as an outstanding coach and person. He is an excellent teacher and communicator who has done a great job developing players throughout his coaching career.”
The 40-year-old comes to Boston after spending the past three seasons as the head coach of the San Diego Gulls, the AHL affiliate team of the Anaheim Ducks.
This past season, McIlvane led the Gulls to a 33-27-8-4 record and made an appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Pacific Division where they lost to the Colorado Eagles in the first round.
Prior to his time in San Diego, he served as the head coach of the ICE Hockey League’s EC Red Bull Salzburg from 2019-23. He was also on the coach staff for the DEL’s EHC München from 2014-19, was an assistant coach for the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears from 2012-13, and was the general manager and head coach of the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s Danville Dashers from 2011-12.
McIlvane has experience coaching under Sturm. He was an assistant coach for the Germany Men’s National Team at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games where it won a silver medal. Sturm was the head coach of that team.
"I am humbled and honored to join the Boston Bruins organization," said McIlvane in the press release. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Marco and the rest of the staff, and I look forward to helping our players and team in any way I can."
During his playing career, McIlvane played at Ohio State from 2004-08 where he totaled 52 points on 15 goals and 37 assists. Professionally, he had short stints in the AHL with Binghamton (2007-08) and Peoria (2009-11). He was an eighth-round pick by Ottawa in the 2004 NHL Draft.
He joins assistant coach Chris Kelly, assistant coach Steve Spott, and goaltending coach Bob Essensa on Sturm’s staff next season.
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