Boston Bruins All Time Points Leaders
The Boston Bruins have historically cultivated some of the top talent in the NHL.
In total, the team has had four players notch over 1,000 career points during their time in Boston.
Out of the top five points leaders, three have had their jersey numbers retired by the Bruins and one that is set to have his jersey retired during the 2026-27 season.
Below is the list of the top points leaders in Bruins history.
1. Ray Bourque- 1,506
Defenseman Ray Bourque etched his name into the Bruins history books.
Throughout his professional career, he skated in 1,612 games and tallied 410 goals and 1,169 assists for 1,579 points as well as recorded a plus-527 rating for two teams. A majority of his career was spent in Boston after being drafted by the organization as the No. 8 overall pick (first round) in 1979. He played for the Bruins from 1979-2000 before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche where he finished out his career.
While with the B’s, he climbed up the team’s leaderboard as he boasted 395 goals and 1,111 assists for 1,506 points in 1,518 games. Like his points, his assists and games played are also the most in team history while his goals are the seventh-most. As for accolades, he was a five-time James Norris Memorial Trophy winner, won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 1992, and the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1980. He was also a 12-time NHL First-Team All-Star in Boston.
He was Bruins captain from 1985-2000.
2. Johnny Bucyk, 1,339
Like Bourque, left winger Johnny Bucyk also spent most of his career with the Bruins. Unlike Bourque, however, he did not start his career in Boston.
After two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Bucyk was traded to the Bruins on June 10, 1957, and stayed with Boston until the end of his career in 1978. During his time with the Bruins, he played in 1,436 and recorded 545 and 794 assists for 1,339 points.
He helped Boston to two Stanley Cup titles in 1970 and 1972 as well as was a two-time Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner (1971 and 1974) and the recipient of the Lester Patrick Trophy in 1977. He was also a two-time NHL All-Star. He had two stints as Bruins captain from 1966-67 and 1973-77.
3. Patrice Bergeron, 1,040
After being taken by the Bruins in the second round (No. 45 overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft, center Patrice Bergeron played his entire 20-year career with Boston. The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, Canada, native totaled 1,040 points on 427 goals and 613 assists in 1,294 games with the Bruins as well as won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2011.
Bergeron racked up multiple accolades in his time in Boston. Most notably, he won six Selke Trophies which is not only the most in Bruins history, but also the most by a player in NHL history. Additionally, he won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2013, the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2021, the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2014, and was Bruins captain from 2021-23.
Bergeron will have his No. 37 placed in the rafters this upcoming season.
4. Phil Esposito, 1,012
Center Phil Esposito did not start or end his career with the Bruins, but made his mark in Boston.
Esposito joined the Bruins organization in 1967 after being traded by the Chicago Blackhawks and was with Boston until 1975 when he was traded to the New York Rangers.
During his time with the Bruins, he appeared in 625 games and tallied 459 goals and 553 assists for 1,012 points. While with Boston, he won two Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972, was a four-time Art Ross Trophy winner, a two-time Hart Memorial Trophy recipient, and a two-time Ted Lindsay Award winner.
5. Brad Marchand, 976
Left winger Brad Marchand was selected by the Bruins in the 2006 NHL Draft as the No. 71 overall pick (third round). He stayed with the organization until 2025 when he was traded to the Florida Panthers and currently plays for them. He is the only active player on the list.
During his time in Boston, he played in 1,090 games and tallied 422 goals and 554 assists for 976 points. Marchand won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and was captain from 2023-25. Boston has not had a captain since his trade.
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