Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche Swap Forwards
Five years after selecting Fabian Lysell in the first round, the Bruins deal the forward to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for the rights to restricted free agent Ivan Ivan, a 23-year-old center from Czechia.
Despite joining the Bruins system as a highly touted prospect, including being ranked in the top-ten for his draft class in the NHL Central Scouting rankings, Lysell only appeared in twelve games for Boston and spent the entirety of the 2025-26 season with AHL Providence. In those twelve games for the Boston Bruins, all during the 2024-25 season, the forward from Sweden posted three points on one goal and two assists.
In return, Boston picks up the rights to Ivan Ivan, a forward who has bounced between the AHL’s Colorado Eagles and the Colorado Avalanche each of the past two seasons, accumulating nine points in 49 NHL games. Most of the games, 40, and production, five goals and three assists, came during the 2024-25 season.
After going undrafted in the 2020 NHL draft, Ivan impressed both at World Juniors and for Cape Breton in the QJMHL, where he posted 90 points in his final season of juniors, earning an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles for the 2023-24 season. The two-way forward notched 31 points in his first professional season and was rewarded with a two-year entry-level contract from the Avalanche ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. In the final season under contract, Ivan spent most of the season in the AHL, including posting 15 points in 17 Calder Cup Playoff games.
The forward brings a physical style of play and high motor to a Bruins forward group in search of depth to round out a bottom six that struggled at times, especially down the stretch and in the playoffs against Buffalo. Ivan likely won’t be near the top of the goals column for Boston but likely will post assists more consistently as his offensive play continues to develop and is productive net-front screening goaltenders. For special teams use, he primarily projects to be used on the penalty kill but did spend time on the Avalanche’s injury ravaged top power play unit for a stretch during the 2024-25 season. Ivan has experience as both a center and winger and gives Marco Sturm a versatile forward he can plug into a variety of roles. For special teams use, Ivan primarily projects to be used on the penalty kill but did spend time on the Avalanche’s injury ravaged top power play unit for a stretch during the 2024-25 season.
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