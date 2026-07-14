Boston Bruins Announce Front Office Changes
The Boston Bruins continue to make moves this offseason, however the latest changes are in the front office.
The Bruins announced a handful of moves to the hockey operations department on Tuesday morning which included four additions/promotions and one departure.
Kevyn Adams has been hired to serve as the senior advisor to the general manager. Most recently, Adams was the general manager of the Buffalo Sabres from 2020-25.
Dennis Bonvie has been named assistant general manager of player personnel. Prior to the promotion, Bonvie worked for the Bruins as Director of Professional Scouting and was a pro scout for the organization. He joined the Bruins staff during the 2015-16 season.
Jeremy Rogalski will be the assistant general manager of analytics and strategy. He has been with the Bruins since 2009 and has worked in multiple roles including assistant to hockey administration, video analyst, hockey operations assistant, and most recently director of hockey analytics.
Alex Gimenez will work as Director of Hockey Operations, Collective Bargaining Agreement. The duties of the new job include contract negotiations, salary cap management, CBA compliance and player acquisition strategy. Prior to joining the Bruins staff, Gimenez served as the Manager of Hockey Analytics and Strategic Projects for the PWHL.
The press release also announced that assistant general manager and Providence general manager Evan Gold will be leaving the organization on Aug. 1. The release states that Gold is leaving to "pursue other opportunities in the National Hockey League."
"As we continue to build our staff, these changes recognize the hard work and growth of people within our organization while also adding experienced voices to our group," said Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney in the official press release. "I'm confident Kevyn, Dennis, Jeremy and Alex will each play an important role as we continue to improve our team both this upcoming season and beyond. I'd also like to thank Evan for his contributions over the past several seasons. He has been a valued member of our Hockey Operations Department, and we appreciate everything he has done for our organization. We wish Evan and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity in the National Hockey League."
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