Boston Bruins Announce Preliminary Roster, Schedule For 2026 Development Camp
The Boston Bruins have announced their preliminary roster and schedule for this summer’s development camp which is set to start later in the month.
Development camp will start on Monday, June 29 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass., and go until Thursday, July 2. The event begins just two days after the 2026 NHL Draft which the Bruins will have seven picks in.
The first day will feature two on-ice sessions in the morning, the first for forwards at 9:50 a.m. ET and the second for defenseman at 11:30 a.m. On Tuesday, June 30, the two positions will switch as defensemen will have their ice session first at 9:15 a.m. and forwards will go second at 11 a.m.
Tuesday will also feature Boston Bruins Summer Camp at 2 p.m. and a summer reading event at the Westwood Public Library at 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, July 1, there will be one full group on-ice session at 9:30 a.m. which marks the only event of the day. The final day, Thursday, July 2, will have a full session of on-ice session/scrimmages at 9:30 a.m.
As for the roster, 11 forwards will participate in development camp in Cole Chandler, David Deputy, Beckett Hendrickson, Dean Letourneau, )William Moore, Jonathan Morello, Casper Nassen, Chris Pelosi, Cooper Simpson, Cole Spicer, and Will Zellers.
The Bruins will also have eight defensemen and two goalies there as well. The defensemen on the roster for development camp include Vashek Blanar, Max Burkholder, Elliott Groenewold, Loke Johansson, Kristian Kostadinski, Dylan MacKinnon, Michael Neumeier, and Liam Pettersson while the goalies will be Kyle Chauvette and Max Lundgren.
Out of the roster, Deputy, Burkholder, Neumeier, and Chauvette are attending on an invite basis while Moore will only be able to participate in off-ice activities.
Below is the full schedule for this year's development camp.
2026 Boston Bruins Development Camp Schedule:
Monday, June 29 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)
- On-ice session (forwards), 9:50 a.m.
- On-ice session (defensemen), 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, June 30 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)
- On-ice session (defensemen), 9:15 a.m.
- On-ice session (forwards), 11 a.m.
- Boston Bruins Summer Camp, Warrior Ice Arena, 2 p.m.
- Summer Reading, Westwood Public Library, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)
- On-ice session (full group), 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 2 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)
- On-ice session/scrimmages (full group), 9:30 a.m.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.