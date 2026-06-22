Boston Bruins Announce Preseason Schedule For Upcoming Season
The Boston Bruins have announced their preseason exhibition games for the 2026-27 season which will all take place in September.
The Bruins will start the four-game stretch at home against the Washington Capitals on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. ET. After that, the team will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
Next up, Boston will hit the road for its final two games, the first at Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. ET and the final game will be at Washington on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Last season, the Bruins held six preseason games prior to the start of the season where they went 4-2.
Boston began the slate on Sept. 21, 2025, with a 5-2 loss to the Capitals at TD Garden. In the second game, the Bruins bounced back and defeated the New York Rangers on Sept. 23 on the road 5-4 in overtime.
The team continued the preseason road trip and defeated the Flyers 4-3 on Sept. 27, then followed that up hosting Philadelphia on Sept. 29 which the Flyers won 3-2 in a shootout.
The Bruins won their final two preseason games, the first on the road against the Capitals on Oct. 2 which they won 3-1 and the final contest was at home against the Rangers on Oct. 4 which Boston won 4-1.
The preseason slate is shortened this season due to an expanded regular season. Teams will play 84 games during the regular season which is a change from 82.
The Bruins’ full 2026-27 schedule will be announced at a later date.
2026-27 Boston Bruins Preseason Schedule:
Sept. 20: vs. Washington Capitals- 5 p.m. ET, TD Garden- Boston, Mass.
Sept. 22: vs. Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., TD Garden- Boston, Mass.
Sept. 24: at Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., Xfinity Mobile Arena- Philadelphia, Pa.
Sept. 25: at Washington Capitals- 7 p.m., Capital One Arena- Washington D.C.
2025-26 Boston Bruins Preseason Results:
Sept. 21: Washington 5, Boston 2
Sept. 23: Boston 5, New York Rangers 4 (OT)
Sept. 27: Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
Sept. 29: Philadelphia 3, Boston 2 (SO)
Oct. 2: Boston 3, Washington 1
Oct. 4: Boston 2, New York Rangers 1
Upcoming Boston Bruins Events:
June 26-27: 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
June 29-July 2: Development Camp
July 1: Free Agency Begins
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.