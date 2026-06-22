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Boston Bruins Announce Preseason Schedule For Upcoming Season

The Bruins have released their four-game preseason slate for the 2026-27 season.

Kim Rankin

Apr 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates his goal with right wing David Pastrnak (88) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates his goal with right wing David Pastrnak (88) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins have announced their preseason exhibition games for the 2026-27 season which will all take place in September. 

The Bruins will start the four-game stretch at home against the Washington Capitals on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. ET. After that, the team will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. 

Next up, Boston will hit the road for its final two games, the first at Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. ET and the final game will be at Washington on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. 

Last season, the Bruins held six preseason games prior to the start of the season where they went 4-2. 

Boston began the slate on Sept. 21, 2025, with a 5-2 loss to the Capitals at TD Garden. In the second game, the Bruins bounced back and defeated the New York Rangers on Sept. 23 on the road 5-4 in overtime. 

The team continued the preseason road trip and defeated the Flyers 4-3 on Sept. 27, then followed that up hosting Philadelphia on Sept. 29 which the Flyers won 3-2 in a shootout. 

The Bruins won their final two preseason games, the first on the road against the Capitals on Oct. 2 which they won 3-1 and the final contest was at home against the Rangers on Oct. 4 which Boston won 4-1. 

The preseason slate is shortened this season due to an expanded regular season. Teams will play 84 games during the regular season which is a change from 82.

The Bruins’ full 2026-27 schedule will be announced at a later date.

2026-27 Boston Bruins Preseason Schedule: 

Sept. 20: vs. Washington Capitals- 5 p.m. ET, TD Garden- Boston, Mass.

Sept. 22: vs. Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., TD Garden- Boston, Mass.

Sept. 24: at Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., Xfinity Mobile Arena- Philadelphia, Pa.

Sept. 25: at Washington Capitals- 7 p.m., Capital One Arena- Washington D.C.

2025-26 Boston Bruins Preseason Results: 

Sept. 21: Washington 5, Boston 2

Sept. 23: Boston 5, New York Rangers 4 (OT)

Sept. 27: Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

Sept. 29: Philadelphia 3, Boston 2 (SO)

Oct. 2: Boston 3, Washington 1

Oct. 4: Boston 2, New York Rangers 1

Upcoming Boston Bruins Events: 

June 26-27: 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. 

June 29-July 2: Development Camp

July 1: Free Agency Begins

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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