Boston Bruins Assign Forward Lukas Reichel Back to Providence
The Boston Bruins have assigned forward Lukas Reichel back to Providence.
Boston picked up Reichel on March 6 from Vancouver Canucks in a trade for a sixth round draft pick this year.
Since joining the Bruins organization, Reichel has played in 11 games for Boston and tallied one goal and two assists for three points.
A majority of his points came in Boston’s March 19 6-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. In the win, Reichel scored his only Boston goal and an assist for two points. His score came in the second period of the game and put the Bruins up 2-0 while his assist came on Jonathan Aspirot’s goal in the third to make the score 6-1.
His other assist came against the Minnesota Wild on March 28 which the Bruins won 6-3. Elias Lindholm scored the goal in the third which gave Boston a 4-1 advantage.
Reichel saw time in one of the Bruins’ playoff games against the Sabres. He skated in Boston’s Game 4 loss to Buffalo 6-1 on April 26, but did not record a goal or assist.
“As you go into a new team, I think it just helps overall your confidence when you score and have success on the first night,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on Reichel on March 19. “It just helps you tomorrow, helps you the next day, helps you the next game. So, it was good today and hopefully this helps.”
Reichel was the No. 17 overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Draft and stayed with the organization until he was traded to the Canucks earlier in the season. The Blackhawks traded him for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick on Oct. 24, 2025.
Before being dealt to Vancouver, Reichel appeared in five games for Chicago during the 2025-26 season and notched two goals and two assists for four points.
Currently, Providence is competing in the Atlantic Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs as the No. 1 seed. The team is currently taking on the No. 6 Springfield Thunderbirds in a Best-of-5 series.
Springfield holds a 1-0 series lead after defeating Providence 3-2 on Friday night in Game 1. Game 2 is set for Sunday night at 7:05 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I.
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