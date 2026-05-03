Boston Bruins On SI

Boston Bruins Assign Forward Lukas Reichel Back to Providence

The Bruins forward is headed back to Providence as the team competes in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Kim Rankin

Mar 29, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Lukas Reichel (75) looks to pass against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Lukas Reichel (75) looks to pass against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images / Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins have assigned forward Lukas Reichel back to Providence.

Boston picked up Reichel on March 6 from Vancouver Canucks in a trade for a sixth round draft pick this year. 

Since joining the Bruins organization, Reichel has played in 11 games for Boston and tallied one goal and two assists for three points. 

A majority of his points came in Boston’s March 19 6-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. In the win, Reichel scored his only Boston goal and an assist for two points. His score came in the second period of the game and put the Bruins up 2-0 while his assist came on Jonathan Aspirot’s goal in the third to make the score 6-1.

His other assist came against the Minnesota Wild on March 28 which the Bruins won 6-3. Elias Lindholm scored the goal in the third which gave Boston a 4-1 advantage.

Reichel saw time in one of the Bruins’ playoff games against the Sabres. He skated in Boston’s Game 4 loss to Buffalo 6-1 on April 26, but did not record a goal or assist.

“As you go into a new team, I think it just helps overall your confidence when you score and have success on the first night,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on Reichel on March 19. “It just helps you tomorrow, helps you the next day, helps you the next game. So, it was good today and hopefully this helps.” 

Reichel was the No. 17 overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Draft and stayed with the organization until he was traded to the Canucks earlier in the season. The Blackhawks traded him for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick on Oct. 24, 2025. 

Before being dealt to Vancouver, Reichel appeared in five games for Chicago during the 2025-26 season and notched two goals and two assists for four points. 

Currently, Providence is competing in the Atlantic Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs as the No. 1 seed. The team is currently taking on the No. 6 Springfield Thunderbirds in a Best-of-5 series.

Springfield holds a 1-0 series lead after defeating Providence 3-2 on Friday night in Game 1. Game 2 is set for Sunday night at 7:05 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I.

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is one of the lead writers for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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