Boston Bruins Fall to Dallas Stars in Overtime

The Boston Bruins (7-2-1) snapped their five-game win streak with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars (5-3-1) on Tuesday night.

The Bruins got on the board first 1-0 with a one-timer from forward Matthew Poitras at the 2:09 mark of the opening frame with help from defenseman Frederic Brunet and forward Tanner Jeannot.

Each team had an opportunity on the power play in the first period. Boston had the first man advantage at 8:58 after Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley was called for hooking and the Stars had the second chance at 18:27 after Jeannot was called for roughing which went into the second period.

Both penalties were killed off and the Bruins went into the first intermission with the 1-0 lead.

The Stars knotted the game up at 1 with a goal from forward Mikko Rantanen at 2:50 in the second with help from forward Jason Robertson.

Minutes later, forward James Hagens put the Bruins back in front 2-1 with his third goal of the season at 7:30.

Hagens’ score was set up by forward Casey Mittelstadt’s wraparound and found Hagens for the tip-in goal. Mittelstadt picked up an assist on the play as well as defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Boston went onto its second power play of the night at 13:17 after Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen was called for cross-checking, but came up empty handed on the chance.

Rantanen went into the penalty box at 18:39 for interference to give the Bruins their third power play and end the second period with the advantage.

Boston held its 2-1 lead into the second intermission, however did not capitalize on the power play that bled into the opening seconds of the third period.

The Stars were not at full strength for long as forward Sam Steel went into the box for holding at 0:43 of the third, but Dallas was able to stay perfect on the penalty kill.

Later in the period, the Stars got their second man advantage opportunity of the night after Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was called for tripping at 6:55, but could not benefit from the call.

In total, the Bruins and Stars went a combined 0-for-6 on the power play during regulation.

Rantanen knocked in the equalizer for the Stars at 13:37, his second goal of the night, with help from forward Roope Hintz and Harley.

Neither team could go in front before the end of the third, so the game went into overtime tied at 2.

In the extra period, the Stars completed their comeback with a power-play goal by Rantanen at 3:52 to secure the victory and the hat trick.

Dallas was on the power play due to a slash by Bruins forward Pavel Zacha.

Next up, the Bruins return to TD Garden to take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

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