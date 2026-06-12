Boston Bruins Forward Receives Votes For 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team
The NHL announced the voting results for its 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team on Friday afternoon.
The team consists of Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes, New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, Carolina defenseman Alexander Nikishin, Montreal forward Ivan Demidov, Anaheim forward Beckett Sennecke, and St. Louis forward Jimmy Snuggerud.
Dobes earned 151 points while Schaefer got 194 points, Nikishin had 184 points, Demidov had 195 points, Sennecke had 191 points, and Snuggerud had 136 points.
Bruins forward Fraser Minten finished fifth in voting at his position with 16 points.
Minten played his first full campaign with the Bruins this season after being traded from Toronto on March 7, 2025.
This season, the 21-year-old appeared in 82 games during the regular season and tallied 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points as well as a plus-21 rating. In the playoffs, Minten played in all six of Boston’s games, but did not record a stat. He had a minus-2 rating in the postseason.
As for the remainder of the votes for forwards, Washington’s Ryan Leonard came in fourth with 19 points, followed by Minten in fifth, Pittsburgh’s Ben Kindel finished sixth with 14 points, Washington’s Justin Sourdif came in seventh with seven points, Montreal’s Oliver Kapanen came in eighth with six points, and Vancouver's Linus Karlsson received one point for ninth place.
For the defenseman, Vancouver’s Zeev Buium came in third place with nine points and Washington’s Cole Hutson, Calgary’s Yan Kuznetsov, and Detroit’s Axel Sandin-Pellikka tied for fourth place with one point apiece.
The other goalie to earn points was Minnesota’s Jesper Wallstedt who recorded 44 and came in second.
Below is the full voting for the team from the NHL.
2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team Voting:
(1 point per vote)
Goaltenders, Points
1. Jakub Dobes, MTL, 151
2. Jesper Wallstedt, MIN, 44
Defensemen, Points
1. Matthew Schaefer, NYI, 194
2. Alexander Nikishin, CAR, 184
3. Zeev Buium, VAN, 9
t-4. Cole Hutson, WS, 1
t-4. Yan Kuznetsov, CGY, ,1
t-4. Axel Sandin-Pellikka, DET, 1
Forwards, Points
1. Ivan Demidov, MTL ,195
2. Beckett Sennecke, ANA, 191
3. Jimmy Snuggerud, STL ,136
4. Ryan Leonard, WSH, 19
5. Fraser Minten, BOS, 16
6. Ben Kindel, PIT , 14
7. Justin Sourdif, WSH , 7
8. Oliver Kapanen, MTL, 6
9. Linus Karlsson, VAN, 1
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