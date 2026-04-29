Boston Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman Named Finalist For 2026 Vezina Trophy
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman has been named one of three finalists for the 2026 Vezina Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top goaltender in the league.
The NHL announced the finalists on Wednesday afternoon. He joins New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin and Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the list of finalists.
During the regular season, Swayman started in the net for 54 of his 55 games played and tallied a 2.71 goals against average (GAA), a .908 save percentage, a 31-18-4 record, and was credited with two shutouts.
Swayman ranked fifth in the NHL in saves (1,426) and tied for the fourth-most wins in the regular season.
Currently in the playoffs, the 27-year-old has started in all fives for Boston and boasts a 2.81 GAA, a .910 save percentage, and a 2-3 record against the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Swayman is coming off his best game of the series so far, as the Bruins defeated the Buffalo 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday night to extend the series to a sxith game. In the win, Swayman allowed just one goal and made 25 saves.
If won, Swayman will be the first Bruins player to capture the award since goalie Linus Ullmark in 2022-23.
Last year’s winner was Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who earned the honor for the second consecutive season.
In total, six Bruins have won the Vezina Trophy in its history. Tuukka Rask picked up the honor in 2013-14, while Tim Thomas won it twice in 2008-09 and 2010-11, respectively.
Other Boston goalies to win the award include Pete Peeters (1982-83), Frank Brimsek (1938-39, 1941-42), and Tiny Thompson (1929-30, 1932-33, 1937-38).
Swayman is the first Bruin to be a finalist for an NHL award so far this season.
The finalists for the Vezina Trophy is the second list of finalists announced for the NHL awards.
On Tuesday, the league announced the finalists for the 2025-26 Ted Lindsay Award which is handed out to the most outstanding player in the regular season.
San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov, and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid were the finalists this year.
The league will continue to announce finalists for its annual awards until May 11.
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