Boston Bruins Head Coach Receives Prestigious Honor
The Boston Bruins are still well into the offseason, but head coach Marco Sturm is being honored in his home country.
Sturm received the The Cross of Merit on Ribbon of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany this month.
“What an honor for the HC,” said the Boston Bruins via X. “Coach Sturm recently received The Cross of Merit on Ribbon | Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor for outstanding service to the common good.”
According to the official website, The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany began in 1951 under Federal President Theodor Heuss. Some of the accolades that civilians can receive the honor for include political, economic, social, intellectual, and community work.
He was awarded the honor by Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann.
Sturm is headed into his second season as Bruins head coach. Last season, he led the team to a 25-27-10 regular-season record, a No. 4 seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and made an appearance in the first round of the postseason where it lost to the Buffalo Sabres in six games.
Boston will open its 2026-27 campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden in Boston.
2026-27 Boston Bruins Schedule:
Sept. 29: vs. New York Rangers
Oct. 2: at Winnipeg Jets
Oct. 3: at Minnesota Wild
Oct. 5: vs. Ottawa Senators
Oct. 8: vs. Utah Mammoth
Oct. 10: vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Oct. 13: at San Jose Sharks
Oct. 16: at Anaheim Ducks
Oct. 17: at Los Angeles Kings
Oct. 20: at Dallas Stars
Oct. 22: vs. Nashville Predators
Oct. 24: vs. San Jose Sharks
Oct. 27: at Carolina Hurricanes
Oct. 29: at St. Louis Blues
Oct. 31: vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Nov. 2: vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Nov. 5: at Pittsburgh Penguins
Nov. 8: vs. Florida Panthers
Nov. 12: vs. Montreal Canadiens
Nov. 14: vs. Minnesota Wild
Nov. 17: vs. Los Angeles Kings
Nov. 18: at Detroit Red Wings
Nov. 21: vs. Washington Capitals
Nov. 25: vs. Winnipeg Jets
Nov. 27: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Nov. 29: vs. Vancouver Canucks
Dec. 1: vs. Colorado Avalanche
Dec. 5: vs. Detroit Red Wings
Dec. 8: at Florida Panthers
Dec. 10: at Tampa Bay Lightning
Dec. 12: vs. New Jersey Devils
Dec. 13: at Carolina Hurricanes
Dec. 15: vs. Florida Panthers
Dec. 17: vs. St. Louis Blues
Dec. 19: at New Jersey Devils
Dec. 20: vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Dec. 22: at New York Islanders
Dec. 26: vs. New York Islanders
Dec. 27: at New Jersey Devils
Dec. 30: vs. Edmonton Oilers
Jan. 1: at Chicago Blackhawks
Jan. 2: at Columbus Blue Jackets
Jan. 5: vs. Buffalo Sabres
Jan. 6: at Montreal Canadiens
Jan. 9: at Detroit Red Wings
Jan. 12: vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Jan. 14: vs. Dallas Stars
Jan. 16: at New York Rangers
Jan. 18: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Jan. 20: at Colorado Avalanche
Jan. 22: at Vegas Golden Knights
Jan. 23: at Utah Mammoth
Jan. 26: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Jan. 28: at Ottawa Senators
Jan. 30: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Feb. 10: at Toronto Maple Leafs
Feb. 13: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Feb. 15: vs. Anaheim Ducks
Feb. 17: at Calgary Flames
Feb. 19: at Edmonton Oilers
Feb. 21: at Vancouver Canucks
Feb. 22: at Seattle Kraken
Feb. 25: vs. Washington Capitals
Feb. 27: vs. Detroit Red Wings
March 3: at New York Rangers
March 4: at Ottawa Senators
March 6: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
March 8: vs. Seattle Kraken
March 10: at Montreal Canadiens
March 11: at Pittsburgh Penguins
March 13: vs. Calgary Flames
March 15: vs. New York Islanders
March 18: at Philadelphia Flyers
March 20: at Nashville Predators
March 23: vs. Buffalo Sabres
March 25: vs. Ottawa Senators
March 26: at Washington Capitals
March 30: vs. Montreal Canadiens
April 1: at Buffalo Sabres
April 3: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
April 5: at Toronto Maple Leafs
April 7: at Buffalo Sabres
April 9: at Florida Panthers
April 10: at Tampa Bay Lightning
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