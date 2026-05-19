Boston Bruins Prospect Signs With SHL's Rögle BK
Boston Bruins prospect Oskar Jellvik has signed a two-year contract with Swedish Hockey League's Rögle BK.
The organization made the announcement on Tuesday via a press release.
The Bruins selected Jellvik in the 2021 NHL Draft with the No. 149 overall pick (fifth round).
Jellvik played four seasons at Boston College. During his collegiate career, he played in 107 games and tallied 23 goals and 52 assists for 75 points.
In his last two seasons in Chestnut Hill, he was sidelined for multiple games due to injury. During the 2024-25 campaign, he appeared in 23 games and recorded four goals and nine assists for 13 points. In 2025-26, he skated in just nine games and notched two goals and one assist for three points.
Prior to his time at Boston College, Jellvik played throughout Sweden on numerous different teams. He started his hockey career with IFK Täby on the U16 team and then moved to the J18 team. He also played for Djurgårdens IF on the U16, J18, and J20 teams as well as Sweden’s U16, U17, U19, and U20 teams.
Jellvik was one of seven prospects to get taken by the Bruins in the 2021 draft and was one of two from Boston College.
He joined forward Fabian Lysell (No. 21, first round), forward Brett Harrison (No. 85, third round), goalie Philip Svedeback (No. 117, fourth round), defenseman Ryan Mast (No. 181, sixth round), forward Andre Gasseau (No. 213, seventh round), and defenseman Ty Gallagher (No. 217, seventh round).
Gasseau also played for Boston College, however has yet to sign with the Bruins since the Eagles’ season came to a close in March.
Out of the draft class, Lysell and Gallagher are both playing in the AHL with Providence.
Harrison was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on March 6 alongside defenseman Jackson Edward in exchange for forward Alexis Gendron (playing in Providence) and forward Massimo Rizzo (now on Predators).
Svedeback is also unsigned and has spent the last four seasons at Providence College where he played in 113 games and boasted a career 2.30 goals against average, .908 save percentage, and a 54-38-17 record.
Mast was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on June 13, 2025, with a seventh-round 2025 draft pick for defenseman Victor Soderstrom who was also on Providence’s roster this past season.
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