Boston Bruins Scheduled to Play in 2027 NHL Global Series Germany
The Boston Bruins will head overseas to play two regular-season games during the 2027-28 season.
The pair of contests will be a part of the 2027 NHL Global Series and will be played at SAP Garden in Munich, Germany.
The NHL and NHLPA made the announcement on Thursday morning.
“The 2027 NHL Global Series games in Germany present an incredible opportunity for the Bruins organization to build on our longstanding connection with fans around the world,” said Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs in the official press release. “We look forward to representing the Bruins and the city of Boston at one of the National Hockey League’s marquee events and engaging with our passionate fanbase in Munich, across Germany and beyond.”
The last time the Bruins played overseas was in the 2010-2011 season. The team played two games against the then-Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona Coyotes) in Prague, Czechia to start the campaign from Oct. 9-10, 2010 as a part of the Premiere Series.
Currently, Boston has two players and a staffer that are German. Head coach Marco Sturm is from Dingolfing, forward JJ Peterka is from Munich, and forward Lukas Reichel is from Nürnberg.
The 2027 Global Series will also have two games at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, which will feature the Edmonton Oilers.
“There is no better way to experience the speed, skill and excitement of NHL hockey than live and in person. The National Hockey League is thrilled to bring our first-ever regular season games to the passionate fans in Munich and Cologne,” said Bill Daly, NHL Deputy Commissioner in the official press release. “These events represent an important step in our commitment to grow the game in Germany. By bringing more NHL games to one of Europe’s most dynamic hockey markets, we hope to continue to deepen engagement amongst our fans, partners and local communities, while at the same time creating a significant opportunity to grow the game throughout the country.”
Details on the two games will be announced at a later date.
The league is holding two Global Series’ during the upcoming season. The first will be from Nov. 12-14 at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland and will feature the Seattle Kraken and the Carolina Hurricanes. The second will be from Dec. 18-20 at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany and will feature the Chicago Blackhawks and the Ottawa Senators.
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