Boston Bruins Sign Forward Attilio Biasca to Two Year Deal
The Boston Bruins have made an addition to their roster.
The organization has signed forward Attilio Biasca to a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season with a cap hit of $980,000.
“The #NHLBruins have signed forward Attilio Biasca to a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $980,000,” said the Bruins via X.
Last season, Biasca played for HC Fribourg-Gottéron in the Swiss National League where he appeared in 45 games and tallied 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points as well as a plus-20 rating.
Prior to his time with HC Fribourg-Gottéron, he played two seasons with EV Zug from 2023-25. During that time frame, he skated in 84 games and recorded 15 goals and 10 assists for 25 points.
Biasca also had a stint in the QMJHL from 2020-23 where he played three seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads. In Halifax, he totaled 81 points on 37 goals and 44 assists in 118 games.
He also represented Team Switzerland in the 2026 IIHF World Championship in May and helped the team to a silver medal. In the tournament, he played in 10 games and boasted one goal and two assists for three points as well as had a plus-6 rating.
Biasca is the first addition to the Bruins roster in the offseason, but the third signing. Since going into the offseason, Boston has had two players sign contact extensions.
In May, the Bruins signed forward Lukas Reichel to a two-year contract extension through 2026-27 with a cap hit of $950,000. In 2025-26, Reichel played in 11 games between the regular season and playoffs after being traded to Boston from Vancouver in March. While with the Bruins, he totaled one goal and two assists for three points.
The Bruins also signed forward Navrin Mutter to a one-year, two-way contract extension through 2026-27 with a cap hit of $850,000 earlier in the month. Mutter joined the Bruins after being traded by Nashville in March.
After joining the organization, he played in 16 games for Providence, 12 in the regular season and four in the playoffs, where he scored one goal for one point.
2026 Boston Bruins Offseason Signings:
Contract Extensions
- F Lukas Reichel - One Year (2026-27) - $950,000.
- F Navrin Mutter - One Year, Two Way (2026-27) - $850,000.
New Contracts
- F Attilio Biasca - Two Years (2027-28) - $980,000.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.