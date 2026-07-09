Boston Bruins Sign Forward Riley Duran to Contract Extension
The Boston Bruins have signed forward Riley Duran to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season with a cap hit of $850,000.
The 24-year-old has been with the Bruins organization since he was drafted by Boston as the No. 182 overall pick (sixth round) in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Last season, he played for Providence where he skated in 72 games and tallied seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points as well as had a plus-19 rating.
In his three seasons in the AHL, he has seen time in 143 regular-season games and notched 21 goals and 18 assists for 39 points as well as a plus-23 rating. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he has boasted two assists for two points in 16 games.
Duran has made his NHL debut already as he played in a pair of games for Boston during the 2024-25 season.
His debut was on April 10, 2025, against the Chicago Blackhawks where he skated for 13:36 and had a minus-1 rating in Boston’s 5-2 loss.
He also saw time in the Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 13, 2025. In that game, he was on the ice for 11:51 and had an even rating.
The Woburn, Mass., native played three seasons at Providence College (2021-24) where he appeared in 102 games and recorded 27 goals and 28 assists for 55 points.
Duran is one of multiple players to sign contract extensions with the Bruins this offseason. He joins forward Lukas Reichel, forward Navrin Mutter (two-way), goalie Simon Zajicek (two-way), and goalie Luke Cavallin (two-way).
Other signings the Bruins have made this offseason include Swiss forward Attilio Biasca, defenseman Connor Clifton, defenseman Jordan Harris, forward Brendan Gaunce, forward Brian Halonen, defenseman Maxence Guenette and goalie Jiri Patera for one year.
Boston has also acquired multiple players via trades this offseason. The first two came during the 2026 NHL Draft. The first was for forward JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for two picks, its 2026 first-rounder this year and Florida’s 2028 first-rounder. The team also picked up forward Ivan Ivan from the Colorado Avalanche for forward Fabian Lysell.
Since Free Agency, the Bruins have made two additional trades both with the New York Rangers.
They traded goalie Joonas Korpisalo for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick as well as acquired defenseman Will Borgen for a 2027 second-rounder and a conditional 2028 third-rounder.
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