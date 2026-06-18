Boston Bruins to Retire Patrice Bergeron’s Number During 2026-27 Season
The Boston Bruins have announced that they will retire forward Patrice Bergeron's No. 37 during the 2026-27 season.
“Patrice was the kind of rare, generational talent that every team wanted," said Bruins Owner and Governor, Jeremy M. Jacobs in the official press release. "He was a deftly skilled playmaker and the undeniable greatest defensive forward in the NHL’s history. But it was the leadership he provided on the ice and in the locker room that made him truly stand apart and an all-time legend of the Boston Bruins.”
A 2003 second-round draft pick by the Bruins, Bergeron spent his entire career with the organization before his retirement in 2023.
In total, the L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, Canada native played in 1,294 regular-season games and tallied 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points and a plus-289 rating.
Bergeron ranks third all-time in Bruins history in goals and points and fourth all-time in assists.
During postseason play, he saw time in 170 games and boasted 50 goals and 78 assists for 128 points as well as a plus-42 rating.
"Across his remarkable 20-year career, Patrice Bergeron established himself as one of the greatest two-way forwards the game has seen and as a cornerstone to one of the most successful periods of Bruins hockey in our franchise’s history," said Bruins President Cam Neely in the press release. "But what elevates Patrice even further is that he made us proud each and every time he pulled on the Spoked-B. He led with humility, integrity and respect for everyone around him, setting a tone of inclusivity and collaboration that was vital to our success. Patrice remains someone that our organization, our fans, our city and our sport can look up to. And now, we will all get to look up to the rafters and see No. 37 for generations to come, securing Patrice’s legacy as one of the very best to ever don the Black & Gold."
Bergeron is one of the most well decorated Bruins as he was a six-time Selke Trophy winner (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023), a 2013 King Clancy Memorial Trophy recipient, won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2021, and was awarded the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2014.
Additionally, he was the Bruins captain from 2021-23 and won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2011.
"To have my number retired by the Boston Bruins is an honor that is difficult to put into words," said Patrice Bergeron in the press release. "When I arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, I could never have imagined receiving this recognition one day. I have always believed that any success I had was only possible because of the people around me. I was fortunate to play alongside incredible teammates, learn from outstanding coaches and staff and be supported by an organization that believed in me from the very beginning.
“I am especially grateful to my family for the sacrifices they made that allowed me to pursue my dream,” said Bergeron. “This honor belongs to all of them as much as it belongs to me. To Bruins fans across New England, thank you for welcoming a young French Canadian and making this place feel like home. Every time I stepped onto the ice, I felt the privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the Spoked-B, and I always tried to represent this organization and community the right way. I am deeply humbled and grateful to be connected to the history of the Boston Bruins. To know that No. 37 will forever be part of that history is something I will cherish for the rest of my life."
Full details on Bergeron’s retirement ceremony will be announced at a later date.
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