Breaking Down the Final Seconds in Bruins' Game 5 Overtime Win Over Sabres
After a rough two-game stretch, the Boston Bruins forced another game in their series with the Buffalo Sabres after a 2-1 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
Right winger David Pastrnark scored the game-winner at the 9:14 mark of overtime after a Sabres turnover and a long pass from defenseman Hampus Lindholm, his second of the series.
“It’s just [a] great play,” said Pastrnak after the game. “Great eyes. Seems like anytime he has the puck and I have [an] opening, I have the confidence that he’s gonna find me. We have the chemistry so it’s fun. And happy that we connected today.”
Pastrnak continued on the final play.
“This play goes all the way back to that last shift… It was a heck of a push by Buffalo,” said Pastrnak. “We defended really well, got the puck out, made some big blocks. Sway made some big saves, got the puck out, get the change, and next thing you know we end the game the other way. So, yeah, that play started long before.”
Below is a breakdown of the final seconds of overtime in Game 5 and how the Bruins were able to pick up the victory in the extra frame.
8:45
Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who scored Buffalo’s only goal of the night on a power play in the first period, got a good look on a shot that was blocked by Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju.
8:47
Buffalo right winger Alex Tuch rebounds the blocked shot and attempts to get one past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman with three players in front of him, but the puck hits Swayman’s pad and deflects away from the goal.
9:07
Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson passes to center Peyton Krebs who turns the puck over. Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov gets his stick in there to help pressure Krebs. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm gets the puck and shoots a long pass to a wide open David Pastrnak.
9:14
Bruins right winger David Pastrnak knocks in the game-winner to extend the series and keep Boston’s season alive. After controlling the pass, Pastrnak cut back on Sabres goalie Alex Lyon and slid the puck into the opposite side of the net. Samuelsson tried to poke his stick in there, but Pastrnak was a step ahead of him to get the goal.
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