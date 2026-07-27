Bruins Announce Trent Whitfield as Next Head Coach For Providence
The Boston Bruins have announced Providence’s next coach.
The organization has hired Trent Whitfield to serve as the team’s next head coach and Ryan Ward as an assistant coach.
“We are excited to announce Trent Whitfield as head coach of the Providence Bruins,” said Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney in the official press release. “Over the past 10 seasons, Trent has established himself as a highly successful coach, and we are confident that he is ready for this opportunity. His ability to create a winning culture while prioritizing player development will help prepare our players for success at the NHL level.”
Whitfield has been with Providence for the last decade, working as an assistant coach. Prior to his time with Providence, he had stints with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen and the American Hockey League’s Portland Pirates.
“I’m honored and grateful to the Boston Bruins organization for the opportunity to lead this group in Providence," said Whitfield. "This is a position I’ve worked toward throughout my career, and I’m excited to get started as we continue to compete at a high level while supporting the growth of our players."
As a player, Whitfield was a 1996 fourth-round Bruins draft pick and played for the organization from 2009-13 between Boston and Providence. He also played for the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and St. Louis Blues.
Ward joins the Providence staff after spending four seasons as the head coach for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League. In 2023, he led the team to a Clark Cup championship. He has also worked as the Director of Player Personnel for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm, was an assistant coach for the AHL's San Antonio Rampage, Ontario Hockey League's Soo Greyhounds, and University of Rhode Island's club team, was a video coach for the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs/Toronto Marlies (AHL), and was a video coach for Team USA at the IIHF World Championship for two years (2010 and 2012).
“Adding Ryan Ward to our Providence staff is a significant addition for our organization," said Sweeney. "Ryan joins Trent's staff as an accomplished coach with a proven track record of success and a strong commitment to developing players. We are excited to welcome Ryan and his family back to familiar surroundings in Providence."
Whitfield marks Providence’s 14th head coach in team history.
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