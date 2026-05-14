Bruins Assistant General Manager Jamie Langenbrunner Leaving Organization
The Boston Bruins continue to make headlines.
The Bruins have announced that assistant general manager Jamie Langenbrunner is departing the organization in a statement.
“The Boston Bruins have agreed to allow Jamie Langenbrunner to pursue other opportunities in the National Hockey League,” said the Bruins. “The organization wishes Jamie and his family all the best moving forward.”
Langenbrunner has been with the Bruins for the past 11 seasons. During his stint, he has held the roles of development coach, director of player development, and most recently assistant general manager since the 2022-23 season.
As a player, the Cloquet, Minn., played in over 1,000 career games in his time in the league and tallied 243 goals and 420 assists for 663 points. The teams he played for include the Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, and St. Louis Blues. He retired on Jan. 15, 2014.
He won two Stanley Cups in 1999 and 2003.
His son, Mason, is a Bruins prospect and was selected by Boston with the No. 151 overall pick (fifth round) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Mason is a defenseman and played for Harvard in 2025-26. Last season for the Crimson, he skated in 32 games and tallied two goals and eight assists for 10 points as well as 33 blocks which was the second-most among the team.
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