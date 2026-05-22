Bruins Defenseman Henri Jokiharju Logs Goal, Assist in Team Finland’s Win Over Great Britain
The 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship continued on Friday with four games.
The first game of the day featured Team Germany and Team Hungary in Group A. Germany defeated Hungary 6-2.
Bruins forward Lukas Reichel scored one of Team Germany’s goals at the 19:10 mark of the second period. Reichel’s goal was assisted by forward Frederik Tiffels and forward Joshua Samanski who both play in the DEL (Deutsche Eishockey Liga).
The following game on Friday’s slate was in Group B. Team Canada took on Team Slovenia which Canada won 3-1. Bruins forward Fraser Minten, who is on Team Canada, recorded an assist in the victory on a goal by defenseman Denton Mateychuk (Columbus Blue Jackets) at 11:07 in the first.
The last two games of the day were Team Finland vs. Team Great Britain and Team Sweden vs. Team Italy. Finland defeated Great Britain 4-0 and Sweden beat Italy 3-0.
Two Bruins play on Team Finland, goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Henri Jokiharju. In Finland’s win, Jokiharju scored a goal at 18:50 in the third and tallied an assist on a goal by defenseman Ville Heinola (Winnipeg Jets) at 8:30 in the second.
Korpisalo was in the net for Finland and tallied nine saves in the shutout victory.
Four Bruins play on other teams in the tournament that did not take the ice on Friday. Forward James Hagens, forward Alex Steeves, and defenseman Mason Lohrei are on Team USA’s roster and forward Matěj Blümel plays for Team Czechia.
The tournament continues on Saturday with six games. Team Latvia takes on Team USA in Group A and Team Denmark plays Team Slovenia in Group B at 6:20 a.m. ET to start the day.
The late morning games include Team Switzerland vs. Team Hungary in Group A and Team Slovakia vs. Team Czechia in Group B. Both games are set to start at 10:20 a.m.
The afternoon games will feature Team Austria and Team Germany in Group A at 2:20 p.m. and Team Norway vs. Team Sweden in Group B at the same time.
The preliminary round will go through Tuesday. After a day off on Wednesday, the quarterfinals will begin on Thursday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday, May 30 and the bronze and gold medal games on Sunday, May 31.
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