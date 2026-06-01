Bruins Defenseman Henri Jokiharju Named to Worlds All-Star Team
The 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship concluded on Sunday at Swiss Life Arena in Zurich, Switzerland with the gold and bronze medal games.
Team Finland took home the gold after defeating Team Switzerland 1-0 in overtime. Forward Konsta Helenius (Buffalo Sabres) scored the goal in the extra frame to cement the title for the country.
With the result, Switzerland took home the silver medal.
In the bronze medal game, Team Norway defeated Team Canada 3-2 in overtime to place third in the tournament. Norway held a two-goal advantage for a majority of the contest, but Canada’s Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues) scored a pair of goals in the final two minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime.
During the extra frame, forward Noah Steen scored the game-winning goal to give Norway the 3-2 victory.
After the two games, the IIHF announced the tournament awards which featured a Bruin.
Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who was on Team Finland, landed on the Media All-Star Team. In the tournament, Jokiharju played in 10 games and tallied two goals and six assists for eight points as well as a +10 rating.
He joined Switzerland goalie Leonardo Genoni, Switzerland defenseman Roman Josi (Nashville Predators), Canada forward Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), Switzerland forward Sven Andrighetto, and Finland forward Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) in earning All-Star honors.
As for the Three Best Players, Norway goalie Henrik Haukeland was named Best Goalkeeper, Celebrini was given Best Forward, and Josi was awarded Best Defender. Josi also won the MVP award.
The final results of the tournament are Finland taking gold, Switzerland taking silver, and Norway winning bronze.
The non-medal results are Canada in fourth, Czechia in fifth place, Latvia in sixth, Sweden in seventh, United States in eighth, Slovakia in ninth, Germany in 10th, Austria in 11th, Denmark in 12th, Slovenia in 13th, Hungary in 14th, Italy in 15th, and Great Britain in 16th.
2026 IIHF Mens' World Championship Awards:
Most Valuable Player:
Roman Josi, SUI
Tournament Directorate Three Best Players:
Best Goalkeeper: Henrik Haukeland, NOR
Best Defender: Roman Josi, SUI
Best Forward: Macklin Celebrini, CAN
Media All-Star Team:
Goalkeeper: Leonardo Genoni, SUI
Defender: Roman Josi, SUI
Defender: Henri Jokiharju, FIN
Forward: Macklin Celebrini, CAN
Forward: Sven Andrighetto, SUI
Forward: Aleksander Barkov, FIN
2026 IIHF Mens' World Championship Tournament Results:
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