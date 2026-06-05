Bruins Director of Amateur Scouting Ryan Nadeau Speaks On NHL Combine Process

🎥 B's Director of Amateur Scouting Ryan Nadeau goes 1-on-1 with @bellefraser1 from the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo: "It's a great time of year for us...there's a lot of build up and excitement for our group to get to this point."#NHLBruins | @WarriorHockey pic.twitter.com/HRkISwXbts