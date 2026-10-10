Bruins Earn Home Win Over Flyers

The Boston Bruins (4-2) ended their home stand with a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers (0-4-2) at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins got on the board first 1-0 with a goal from forward Pavel Zacha at the 12:21 mark of the opening period.

Leading up to the goal, the Flyers turned the puck over. Forward David Pastrnak controlled it and passed it to Zacha. Zacha’s shot attempt trickled past Flyers goalie Dan Vladar to give Boston the early lead.

Boston maintained its one-goal lead for the remainder of the period and into the first intermission.

In the first, the Flyers had one chance at a power play after Zacha was called for tripping at 9:24, but the Bruins killed off the penalty.

Late in the second period, the Bruins extended their lead 2-0 on a goal from defenseman Mason Lohrei at 17:12, assisted by forwards JJ Peterka and Fraser Minten.

Both teams had an opportunity at a power play in the second. The Bruins had the first chance at the man advantage after Flyers forward Noel Acciari was called for holding the stick at 6:55, but could not capitalize.

The Flyers got the next opportunity after Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton got called for delaying game at 18:55, however the advantage turned into a 4-on-4 to end the period after Philadelphia forward Tyson Foerster picked up a high-sticking penalty at 19:12.

Forward Marat Khusnutdinov added to the Bruins’ score 3-0 with a goal assisted by Minten and defenseman Will Borgen at 1:55 in the third.

The Flyers got on the board 3-1 in the third period with a power-play goal from forward Porter Martone at 6:32 with help from defenseman David Jiricek and forward Denver Barkey.

Borgen was in the penalty box for Boston after being called for tripping at 6:16.

The Bruins quickly regained their three-goal lead with a goal from forward Casey Mittelstadt at 9:21 to make things 4-1. Forwards Elias Lindholm and James Hagens each tallied an assist on the score.

Minten posted Boston’s final goal of the day at 15:59 with assists from Peterka and defenseman Hampus Lindholm to cement the 5-1 final score.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman tallied 14 saves on 15 attempts for a .933 save percentage.

Next up, the Bruins take on the San Jose Sharks (3-1) on Tuesday night in San Jose. Puck drop is set for 11 p.m. ET on ESPN and NESN.

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