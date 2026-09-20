Bruins Earn Shootout Win Over Capitals in First Preseason Game
The Boston Bruins picked up a 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals in their first preseason game at TD Garden on Sunday night.
The Capitals jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal from forward Jonny Brodzinski at the 8:48 mark of the first period. The score came seconds after the Bruins killed off a full 5-on-3.
Bruins defenseman Jordan Harris and forward Joey Abate were both called for tripping at 6:44 and were coming back onto the ice when Brodzinski got the puck past goalie Michael DiPietro.
Throughout the remainder of the period, Boston had two power play chances. The first came at 9:59 after forward Lynden Lakovic was called for illegal equipment and the second at 19:46 after defenseman Vincent Desharnais was called for interference.
Although the second penalty bled into the middle frame, the Capitals were able to kill off both and went into the first intermission with the one-score advantage.
Washington held its lead until late in the second. Brodzinski went into the penalty box at 13:32 for hooking and the Bruins capitalized with a power-play goal from forward Jake Schmaltz at 15:32 to even things up at 1.
Schmaltz’s score was aided by forward Riley Duran who set up a wide open Schmaltz in the slot in the final second of the power play.
After going into the second intermission tied at 1, Washington went back in front 2-1 at 5:31 in the third. Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko knocked the puck in during the final seconds of a power play on a chaotic scene in front of the net.
Prior to the score, DiPietro was knocked down and Miroshnichenko found the opening in the net before DiPietro was able to get back on his feet.
With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy tied the contest up at 2 at 18:16 on a one timer. McAvoy’s goal was assisted by forwards Matt Poitras, who won the face-off to help set up the goal, and Fraser Minten, who controlled the puck and passed it to McAvoy for the score.
The final 1:44 of the third was scoreless which sent the game into overtime.
In the extra period, neither team was able to score which forced a shootout to determine the winner.
The Bruins were down a man for nearly half of overtime due to defenseman Jonathan Aspirot getting a delaying game penalty at 18:48 of the third and Poitras being called for hooking at 1:44.
Boston picked up the win in the shootout after forward James Hagens scored the only goal in the sequence.
The Capitals had misses from forwards Alex Tuch, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Anthony Beauvillier. Forward Lukas Reichel also had an attempt for the Bruins, but could not get it to go.
Next up, the Bruins will host the Philadelphia Flyers for their second preseason game on Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN+.
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