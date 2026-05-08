Bruins Forward Added to Team USA's Preliminary Roster For 2026 IIHF World Championship
Another Boston Bruin has been added to Team USA’s preliminary roster for the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship.
Forward Alex Steeves has been added to Team USA’s roster. Team USA made the announcement on Friday afternoon via social media.
Steeves just wrapped up his first season with the Bruins. In the regular season, the St. Paul, Minn., native skated in 43 regular-season games and tallied nine goals and seven assists for 16 points as well as a +6 rating.
In the playoffs, the 26-year-old played in two games, but did not record a stat.
Steeves marks the third Bruin to be a part of Team USA for Worlds. Forward James Hagens and defenseman Mason Lohrei also made the preliminary roster which was announced on Thursday.
"We're excited about our group," said Brett Peterson (Northborough, Mass.), general manager of the 2026 U.S. Men's National Team and assistant general manager of the NHL's Florida Panthers in the official press release on Thursday. "We've got a good blend of players that are excited about representing our country and competing for a gold medal. We're looking forward to the tournament and know Switzerland will be a great host."
In total, there will be 16 countries participating in Worlds in two groups- Group A and Group B. Team USA will be in Group A alongside Austria, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Latvia, and Switzerland while Group B consists of Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden.
Team USA started its training on Friday and is set to play a pre-tournament game against Germany on Sunday before opening the tournament against Switzerland on Friday, May 15 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
Every tournament game for Team USA will air on NHL Network.
With the addition of Steeves to Team USA, the Bruins will now have six players competing in the event overall. Fraser Minten will play for Team Canada and Joonas Korpisalo and Henri Jokiharju will be on Team Finland.
Last year, Team USA took home the gold medal for the first time in 92 years after defeating Switzerland 1-0 with an overtime goal by Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson.
The 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship will take place from May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.
Team USA's 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship Schedule:
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