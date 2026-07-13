Bruins Forward Makes NHL's Top 25 Goals of 2025-26 Season
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has landed at No. 21 on the NHL’s list of Top 25 goals in the 2025-26 season.
The goal came in the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on March 16. Pastrnak scored on a backhand shot after weaving in and out of traffic to find an opening. The goal came at the 4:32 mark of the third period to knot up the contest at 3.
The score was one of two that Pastrnak had in the game. He also knocked in the first goal of the night at 4:02 in the first period to put Boston up 1-0.
During the Bruins 2025-26 campaign, Pastrnak skated in 77 regular-season games and tallied 29 goals and 71 assists for 100 points and logged a plus-4 rating. In the postseason, he totaled seven points on three goals and four assists in six games.
Pastrnak led the team in assists and points this past season as well as had the third-most goals. He was the only Bruin to amass 100 points.
His 100 points also placed him seventh in the league in points. Additionally, he ranked sixth in assists in the NHL.
So far on the NHL’s list, Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev came in at No. 25, followed by Montreal forward Cole Caufield at No. 24, Edmonton forward Connor McDavid at No. 23, and Buffalo forward Beck Malenstyn at No. 22.
The NHL will continue to share the list via social media throughout the offseason.
Last season, Boston went 45-27-10 and ended its season in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as it lost to the Buffalo Sabres in six games.
The Bruins’ opening night matchup for 2026-27 will be announced on Wednesday while the full regular-season schedule will come out on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.
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