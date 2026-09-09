Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm Shares Time Frame on Captain Decision
The Boston Bruins Foundation held its annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth, Mass.
During the event, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm spoke to the media about the new season.
One of the topics discussed was the captain role which Sturm did not have an update on, but did give a time frame on making the decision.
“Not yet,” said Sturm. “We're still in the process. It's been a lot of chatting, a lot of communication, but I think it's always better when everyone comes back and [are] back in Boston, back in the same place, and sit down in one table. And like I said, we've been communicating, but we'll make a decision here before the season starts and we go from there.”
The Bruins’ captain position has remained vacant since forward Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers in March of 2025.
Last season, the team did not have a captain, but did have three players serve as alternate captains in forward David Pastrnak, defenseman Charlie McAvoy, and defenseman Hampus Lindholm.
At the end of the 2025-26 campaign, Sturm stated that he liked how everything went without a captain, but there would be more discussions about potentially naming a captain down the line.
The second-year Bruins head coach also detailed how much players are involved in the decision.
“Yes and no,” said Sturm. “Why I’m saying that is during the summer, like I always do, I always talk to my players, and some more than others, and kind of get a little bit of feedback [about] what is happening in the room and it's an honest group. And I trust my players and they always give me good feedback, but they're not going to say ‘this guy should be the captain or not.’ But I think some of the guys gave me good feedback... It's not just us, [Don Sweeney] Sweens, and Cam [Neely]. I think we listen to everyone and especially the guys in the room.”
The Bruins will open Training Camp next Wednesday and will play four preseason games between Sept. 20-25 before beginning their 2026-27 season on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Puck drop for the season opener is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
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