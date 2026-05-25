Can the Boston Bruins 2025-26 Statistical Leaders Do It Again Next Season?
Morgan Geekie had a career season for the Boston Bruins in 2025-26, on top of having a career season in 2024-25 . He scored six more goals, had 15 more assists, and took an additional 31 more shots while helping lead the team that went from missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year ago to having the eight-best winning percentage.
Because he doesn't turn 28 until July, the forward may be the perfect example of what a player in the prime of his National Hockey League career might ideally look like.
Can he do it again? Of course. As long as he can stay healthy there's no reason to think Geekie won't post comparable numbers next season, maybe better.
But can he lead the Bruins again in a couple of key statistical categories including goals scored? That might be more of a challenge.
Boston's 2026-27 roster will be in flux throughout the offseason as the Bruins aim to go from being a playoff team to a legitimate contender. Fans can expect trades, movement in free agency and maybe even some activity with the NHL Draft as the franchise has five first-round selections over the next three years.
So there are obviously some variables that we can't account for as things change. Nevertheless, the following is a look at 12 different statistical categories, who the top three players were this past season and our guess to the odds that the leader is able to repeat again next season.
You'll definitely see some themes and a few changing expectations.
Note that we're not including goaltenders as Jermey Swayman has been the clear starter since Linus Ullmark was traded to Ottawa in 2024, and the former Main Black Bear subsequently signed an eight-year, $66 million contract. He won 31 games last season to be named a finalist for the 2025-26 Vezina Trophy, awarded annually “to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at his position,” while notching a 2.71 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts.
Meanwhile, Joonas Korpisalo played in 31 games, with 28 starts, went 14-9, with a 3.15 GAA and
.894 save percentage. As long as Swayman is healthy, it's doubtful that Korpisalo will challenge him as the statistical leader in any major category, plus Boston has to make a decision on whether to promote Michael DiPietro, the recipient of the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Award (AHL outstanding goaltender) this past season.
We're also not doing defensive-players only statistics as currently there's Charlie McAvoy (11 goals, 50 assists), and then everyone else. For exmaple, Mason Lohrei and and Hampus Lindholm finished tied for second with 26 points.
Goals
1. Morgan Geekie (39)
2. Pavel Zacha (30)
3. David Pastrnak (29)
Pastrnak had led the team the previous four seasons, with the range being between 43 and 61, so there was a significant reduction this past season. Geekie has gone from 17 in 2023-24, to 33 and 39 during his three seasons in Boston. A lot will depend on the development of young players like James Hagens and Fraser Minten, and what kind of offseason moves the team makes, but the guess here is that Pastrnak regains the lead against next season. That's not a knock of Geekie, more of a reflection of how good Pastrnak is, how often he still shoots (see below), and what he might do with some developing propsects stepping up and contributing. Grrekie odds to repeat: 35 percent.
Assists
1. David Pastrnak (71)
2. Charlie McAvoy (50)
3. Pavel Zacha (35)
Pastrnak's 71 assists were a career high and he's led the team in the category since 2022-23, before Brad Marchand was traded. Boston's going to be looking for some other players to step up in this area, but it seems pretty likely that the right wing will top the team again: 88 percent.
Points
1. David Pastrnak (100)
2. Morgan Geekie (68)
3. Pavel Zacha (65)
Pastrnak will turn 30 on Monday, but he's showing no signs of a decline. This was the fourth straight season that he reached triple-digits, and had he not missed five games probably would have been right around his total the two previous seasons (106 and 110). Unless he gets hurt, look for him to top the Bruins for the fifth straight year. Odds: 95 percent.
Plus/Minus
1. Jonathan Aspirot (+30)
2. Fraser Minten (+21)
3. Viktor Arvidsson (+20)
How good was Bobby Orr? In 1970-71, his +/- was an NHL record +124. Wow. To put that into perspective, the best season since 2000 was the late Johnny Gaudreau at +64 for Calgary in 2021‑22. Second on that list was teammate Elias Lindholm at +61. The +/- statistic as a whole obviously depends a lot on the overall quality of the team. For example, the previous season, Nikita Zadorov led the Bruins at +25, but was nearly the only regualr to be in plus territory. Aspirot filled an important role for the Bruins this past season and had another year on his contract. However, the guess here is that Boston will be looking to add impact defensemen during the offseason, which will make repeating difficult: 15 percent.
Power-Play Goals
1. Morgan Geekie (12)
2. Pavel Zacha (11)
3. David Pastrnak (10)
Geekie went from having four power-play goals to 12, which was one of the surprises of the season and played a big-time part in his leading the Bruins in goals. But Zacha made an even bigger jump, from two the year before to 11. The Bruins finished tied for 10th in power-play goal scored, but gave a up a surprising nine shorthanded. Only three teams gave up more. Odds of Geekie repeating: 30 percent.
Power-Play Points
1. David Pastrnak (33)
2. Morgan Geekie (24)
3. Charlie McAvoy (23)
Pastrnak's 33 power-play points were a welcome sign after he had just 23 the year before. Was firing his one-timer from the left faceoff circle becoming a little predictable? Perhaps. But he notched nine more assists so he seems to be adjusting. His career-high 20 power-play goals and 38 points were back in in 2019-20. Can he get back to that level? Odss of repeating: 80 percent.
Penalty Minutes
1. Nikita Zadorov (152)
2. Mark Kastelic (140)
3. David Pastrnak (72)
Zadorov and Kastelic were 1-2 the year before, only it wasn't as close (145-106). The previous season it was Charlie McAvoy with 86. Both Zadorov and Kastelic are under contract for at least two more seasons so we don't see this changing too much for the near future: 85 percent.
Faceoffs Won
1. Mark Kastelic (60.8)
2. Elias Lindholm (56.1 percent)
3. Pavel Zacha (53.3 percent)
Lindholm was actually Boston's primary faceoff person, and his percentage was 24th in the league. Having three centers above 50 percent was a big reason why the Bruins were fourth overall in the league last year in the statistical category, behind only the Rangers, Senators and Maple Leafs — which is a little odd as its usually a stronger indicator of success. Of note: James Hagens had a faceoff percentage of 45.2 percent at Boston College last season. That's an area he'll have to improve if he wants to be a first-line center. We'll go 40 percent on Katselic repeating, although it'll be close again.
Shots
1. David Pastrnak (261)
2. Morgan Geekie (181)
3. Viktor Arvidsson (175)
A big reason why we're high on Pastrnak continuing to be such an offensive force is that he's still way out in front in this statistical category, and has been since Patrice Bergeron did in 2020-21 with 182. But take a look at his shot total since leading the league with 407 in 202-23: 382, 319, 261. The 11.1 shot percentage was Pastrnak's lowest since his rookie season so we expect to see a bit of a bounce-back in 2026-27. Odds: 90 percent.
Hits
1. Tanner Jeannot (239)
2. Mark Kastelic (215)
3. Nikita Zadorov (196)
The Bruins wnated to be known as a physical team, and were they ever with three players all near 200 hits. Overall, the team averaged 22.7 hits per game, the sixth most in the league. This will be an area to watch to see if Boston can make offensive improvements without giving up too much in physical play. Jeannot is signed through 2029-30 so there's a recent chance he could repeat: 40 percent.
Blocked Shots
1. Andrew Peeke (135)
2. Charlie McAvoy (129)
3. Hampus Lindholm (103)
Peeke is a player to watch over the next couple of months as he's due to become a free agent on July 1. He's a right-handed shooting defenseman, which will make him popular if he hits the open market, plus he played a lot of minutes this past season (averaging 19:23 minutes). The guess here is that the only way Peeke re-signs is if he knows he'll be a top-four defenseman behind Charlie McAvoy. Chances to repeat: 10 percent.
Game-Winning Goals
1. Viktor Arvidsson (6)
(tied) Morgan Geekie (6)
3. David Pastrnak (4)
(tied) Pavel Zacha (4)
(tied) Mark Kastelic (4)
Arvidsson is also set to be a free agent in July, so a major part of this will depend on whether he returns. Pavel Zacha and Brad Marchand tied for the team lead during the two previous seasons. However, in 2022-23, Pastrnak had a whopping 13 game-winning goals to lead the league. Can Geekie or Arvidsson repeat? Absolutely. Would we bet on it? Not so much. So, 25 percent.
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