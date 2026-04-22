Everything Boston Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm Said After Game 2 Win Over Buffalo
The Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 in the second game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night to tie the series at 1 apiece.
After the game, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm spoke to the media about his team’s performance.
Below is a transcript of everything Sturm said.
Q: Your team has been very resilient during the regular season, but with the playoffs being what they are, how confident were you that that could carry over into the playoffs?
STURM: Yeah, I was very confident. I know we're going to respond today. Again, it wasn't terrible how we played game one, but we knew we needed to be just a little bit better. And the guys, yeah, no, the guys play great today. They played their way. They play to our identity. Let's put it that way. That was Bruins hockey right from the start to finish. And that's why we got the two points today over the big win.
Q: Marco, earlier this season, you called Viktor Arvidsson a weasel affectionately. Was that the type of performance you were thinking when you see how he played tonight?
STURM: I called those guys out for a reason. And they just needed a poke, that's all. And knowing Arvy very well, he's a guy who takes it very seriously and takes it to the heart too. And I know he's going to have a big night.
Q: Marco, you talked about your team playing to its identity, but what in particular changed or what was the biggest difference between Sunday's game and tonight's game for your team?
STURM: Yeah, I know we played more physical. I think that that's something we wanted to do and get better in our forecheck, but also protecting our slot a little bit more. So again, just being more aggressive I would say. I think that was the big difference today.
Q: Marco, after Morgan's unusual goal, you guys were up 2-0 and kind of kept the pedal down. Was that what you hoped to see, especially after the way the two goal lead, you didn’t hold it the other night? Is that the way you wanted to see them react?
STURM: There were a few moments in a game. What was huge [was] penalty kill a couple times, even the one Khusy [Marat Khusnutdinov] lost his stick. There was a 5-on-5 Minten line. They were stuck and they grinded out with Charlie and Aspy [Jonathan Aspirot]. So those are big moments for me to survive and then we came back and scored. So that was game today and again, I'm really happy the way we played. Now we go home with one game and that's exactly what we wanted, right? So can't wait to go home to play in front of our crowd and take care of business.
Q: Marco, right at the start they're coming with a lot of pace, a lot of speed. How did you manage to change the tempo of the game back to your favor?
STURM: Yeah, there's a couple reason. You need a good goalie. I think that's the biggest thing. He kept us pretty calm right away and you could tell right away he's in the zone again. The other thing is, again, let them play on the outside and make them stop. That's the biggest thing. They're just a very speedy team with good talent. We know that. We seen that. So we just got to make them stop. And then they slowed down and because they can't keep that up for 60 minutes and we know that. So that's why we got to survive the first 10 minutes.
Q: Marco, they get it to 4-2, you call the timeout. What's the message in that moment?
STURM: Just to calm everything down. We've been through it. Just to regroup again. Make sure guys [know] it's about the team. It's about the win, not about anything else. And I know that the crowd, you guys know it too, they're pretty good. They're behind him, they're pushing him, they feel it and I thought today was the right time to do it.
Q: When we talked to you yesterday, you mentioned how you liked the game that the third line played and the fourth line. What did you think of them tonight?
STURM: Yeah, fourth line was great again. They gave us a lot of energy, good zone time, but also the grit we needed. They challenged a lot of guys over there and they were a huge part. You guys don't know what's going on between benches, but know these guys play a big role and the kids line. Yeah, they're working. I think it's, again, a lot for those kids and it's a great learning lesson to play games like that. But still, I trust those guys and I'm happy how they perform.
Q: Just Nikita talked about Jeremy's calmness in big moments, especially tonight crowds chanting. Then at 4-2, he kind of signals he wants a timeout. What type of leadership and calmness does he bring and how much does that help you as a coach with the staff?
STURM: Yeah, he's a big part and if you have a goalie like that, he doesn't have to have a ‘C’ or ‘A’ on it. We know he's a big part of our team. He's a big leader. He's been through it. Those up and downs and of course he's been very quiet, but when he speaks we all listen and yeah, again, he's been unbelievable all year long so there's not really a surprise right now. The way he plays, the way he acts it really isn't because he's been very consistent.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.