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Former Boston Bruins Forward Announces Retirement

The 2006 second-round draft pick by the Bruins and 2011 Stanley Cup champion announced his retirement on Sunday.

Kim Rankin

Oct 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic (17) during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic (17) during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has announced his retirement from the NHL. 

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada native made the announcement via social media on Sunday afternoon. 

"Looking back on my career, I feel truly grateful to have fulfilled my dream of playing professional hockey, culminating with a Stanley Cup win in 2011 with the Boston Bruins,” said Lucic in his retirement announcement. “I want to especially thank the Bruins for giving me my start in professional hockey and for instilling the confidence to reach new heights as a player. 

“Later in my career, I had the privilege of playing with some exceptional organizations in Los Angeles, Edmonton and Calgary,” said Lucic. “I look back with fondness at the time I spent with each organization and for the remarkable teammates I had the pleasure of playing alongside.” 

The 38-year old was selected by Boston with the No. 50 overall pick (second round) of the 2006 NHL Draft and stayed with the organization until 2015 which included winning the Stanley Cup with the team in 2011. 

After his time with the Bruins, he played one season with the Los Angeles Kings in 2015-16, three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers from 2016-19, and four seasons with the Calgary Flames from 2019-23. 

He had a short second stint with the Bruins in 2023-24 where he played in four games and tallied two assists for two points. 

This past season, he played in five games for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds where he had one assist for one point in five games. 

“I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all the coaches, staff and fans from each team I was apart of,” said Lucic. “I also want to thank my agent, Gerry Johannson, for his guidance during my playing days. Finally, none of this would have been possible without my family for their encouragement throughout my career. I would like to especially thank my wife Brittany for her love and support along with my three beautiful children, Valentina, Nikolina and Milan Jr.”

Lucic finishes his NHL career with 1,177 regular season games under his belt and 233 goals and 353 assists for 586 points as well as a plus-59 rating. His postseason career consists of 136 games and 29 goals as well as 48 assists for 77 points and a plus-32 rating.

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is one of the lead writers for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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