Former Boston Bruins Forward Patrice Bergeron Named 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee
Former Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has been named one of the 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees.
The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, Canada native played for the Bruins for his entire career. After being drafted by Boston in 2003 with the No. 45 overall pick (second round), Bergeron made his NHL debut the following season.
In total, he appeared in 1,294 regular-season games and tallied 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points and had a plus-289 rating. In the postseason, Bergeron played in 170 games and recorded 50 goals and 78 assists for 128 points as well as a plus-42 rating.
During his time with the Bruins, Bergeron racked up multiple accolades throughout his career. Most notably, he was the recipient of the Selke Trophy six times- 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, and 2023- which is the most by any player that has been in the league.
He also won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2013, the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2021, and the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2014.
Bergeron helped the Bruins capture a Stanley Cup title in 2011 after a 39-year drought and was team captain from 2021-23 before retiring after the 2022-23 season.
His statistics have cemented his name into the Bruins history books. He ranks third all-time in games played, goals, and points as well as ranks fourth in assists.
The news of Bergeron being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame is one of two big headlines about the NHL legend that has been shared in the past few days.
Last week, the Bruins announced that they were going to retire Bergeron’s No. 37 during the 2026-27 season, making him the 14th Bruin to have his number retired.
“Throughout his 20 years with the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron was the ultimate professional, demonstrating a unique blend of leadership, integrity, humility and class,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs in the official press release on Bergeron’s jersey retirement. “Patrice consistently set the standard on and off the ice, becoming one of the best players in the game while demonstrating for the next generation what it meant to be a Bruin. As one of the greatest to ever wear the Black and Gold, it is only fitting that his No. 37 makes its way to the Garden rafters.”
He joins Brian Burke, Cindy Curley, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, and Keith Tkachuk in this year’s induction class.
The 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame will hold its Induction Weekend from Nov. 7-9 in Toronto.
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