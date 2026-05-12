Former Bruins Forward Signs Contract Extension With Columbus Blue Jackets
Former Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle has signed a contract extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Blue Jackets announced on Tuesday morning that they have signed Coyle to a six-year, $36 million extension that goes through the 2031-32 season.
“Charlie made a tremendous impact on and off the ice for us last season and keeping him in Columbus was a priority,” said club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell in the official press release. “He is the definition of a true pro, and a durable, reliable, productive right-shot center whose leadership, character and consistency are extremely valuable in this league. We are thrilled that he will continue to be a very important part of the Columbus Blue Jackets for years to come.”
Coyle finished his first season with Columbus this year. In 2025-26, he skated in 82 games and tallied 20 goals and 38 assists for 58 points as well as a +3 rating.
The Weymouth, Mass., native played in 452 regular-season games for the Bruins from 2019-25 after being traded to Boston on Feb. 20, 2019, for Ryan Donato and a conditional 2019 pick. In that time frame, he recorded 96 goals and 134 assists for 230 points. During postseason play, Coyle played in 75 games and tallied 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points.
Boston traded Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche on March 7, 2025, alongside a 2026 fifth-round pick for Casey Mittelstadt, prospect William Zellers, and a conditional 2025 second-round pick. After a short stint with the Avalanche, he was traded to Columbus on June 27 of the same year.
This season, the Blue Jackets recorded a 40-30-12 campaign for 92 points and finished fifth in the Metropolitan Division and 11th in the Eastern Conference.
The 34-year-old was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 28 overall pick (first round) in the 2010 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2011 and made his NHL debut with the Wild during the 2012-13 season.
In total, he has played in 1,032 NHL games and tallied 209 goals and 334 assists for 543 points as well as has boasted a career +50 rating.
He played at Boston University for college where he made the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2011 and won Hockey East Rookie of the Year the same year.
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