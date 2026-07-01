Goalie Luke Cavallin Signs One Year Contract Extension With Bruins
The Boston Bruins have signed goalie Luke Cavallin to a one-year, two-way contract extension through 2026-27 with a cap hit of $850,000.
The organization made the announcement on Wednesday morning just hours ahead of Free Agency opening.
Cavallin played in 34 games with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners last season where he posted an 18-10-5 record, a 2.35 goals against average, and a .917 save percentage as well as was credited with four shutouts.
He also played in eight games for the AHL’s Providence Bruins where he tallied a 2.47 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.
The 25-year-old signed with Boston as a free agent on July 1, 2025.
Cavallin is one of multiple players that have inked deals during the Bruins’ offseason.
Boston signed forward Navrin Mutter and goalie Simon Zajicek to one-year, two-way contract extensions through 2026-27 in June. The organization also signed forward Lukas Reichel to a one-year extension in May.
Additionally, the Bruins signed Swiss forward Attilio Biasca to a two-year deal through the 2027-28 season.
As for trades, Boston has made two that involve players. On the opening night of the draft on Friday night, the Bruins traded their first-round pick (No. 23) in this year’s draft as well as Florida’s 2028 first-round pick to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for forward JJ Peterka.
The organization also traded with the Colorado Avalanche for forward Ivan Ivan on Saturday afternoon. In the deal, Boston sent forward Fabian Lysell who was a 2021 Bruins draft pick and spent last season with Providence.
Days after the trade for Ivan, the Bruins announced that he picked up a qualifying offer and then was signed to a one-year, two-way contract through 2026-27 with a cap hit of $850,000.
Boston will continue to be busy as Free Agency starts at noon ET.
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