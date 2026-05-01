How Bruins' Jeremy Swayman Compares to Fellow 2026 Vezina Trophy Semifinalists
On Wednesday, Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was named one of three semifinalists for the 2026 Vezina Trophy, which is awarded annually to the goalie that is adjudged “the league’s best.”
The other semifinalists were Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders.
While the decision ultimately whittles down to a voter system, where all 32 NHL general managers rank the top three candidates on a 5-3-1 points system, this year has a clear favorite by most statistical measures, and it isn’t one that Bruins fans cheer for: Vasilevskiy.
A former Vezina winner (2019), Vasilevskiy’s regular-season save percentage of .912 and goals against average of 2.31 both ranked above Swayman’s (.908, 2.71) and Sorokin’s (.906, 2.68).
The 31-year-old Russian also generated more regular-season wins (39) than any other NHL goalie, whereas Swayman totaled 31 and Sorokin had 29.
Sorokin, another Russian ironically, posted a league-best seven shutouts this season — Swayman and Vasilevskiy generated two apiece — but shutouts are just one part of the equation, and they surely do not outweigh season-long averages.
Aside from advanced metrics, one could say that overall impact on their team’s performance plays a role.
This award is a subjective one at the end of the day, and certain factors like clutchness and highlight-reel saves sometimes give the underdogs a leg up.
That also includes play during high-pressure situations, such as on the penalty kill, and workload, which are both essential elements of playing in the show.
With that being said, Vasilevskiy — who has over 300 career wins and two Stanley Cups under his belt — made four more starts than Swayman and Sorokin during the regular season, so he arguably has the upper hand in the non-obvious categories, too.
How to Watch: Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game 6
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres
When: Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
TV: ESPN, MSG-B, and NESN (U.S.); SN360 and TVAS2 (Canada)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Last Outing: The Bruins defeated the Sabres 2-1 in overtime in Game 5 on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Series: Buffalo leads 3-2
Rest of Series Schedule:
(from NHL.com)
Game 6: Friday May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TD Garden) | TV: ESPN, MSG-B, NESN, SN360, TVAS2 | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Game 7: Sunday, May 3 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
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