How to Watch Boston Bruins Against Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Boston Bruins are looking to even their series against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday afternoon.
Buffalo regained the series lead 2-1 on Thursday night after defeating the Bruins at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.
In the game, Boston struck first in the second period with a goal from Tanner Jeannot, but Buffalo scored three unanswered goals by Bowen Byram, Alex Tuch, and Noah Ostlund to earn the 3-1 victory.
Prior to Game 3, the series was tied at one after each team picked up a win in Buffalo.
The Sabres took Game 1 on Sunday night 4-3 after scoring four straight goals in the final eight minutes of regulation. Tage Thompson led the surge with a pair of goals.
The Bruins bounced back and won Game 2 on Tuesday night 4-2 which was highlighted by a three-goal second period. The Sabres attempted to make a late comeback as they scored twice in the final seven minutes of action, but the Bruins held them off to earn the win.
There will be at least two more games of the series, Game 4 on Sunday afternoon and Game 5 on Tuesday night in Buffalo. If the Bruins can pick up another win, it will force Game 6 on Friday night at TD Garden. Game 7 is an if necessary game, but is currently slated for Sunday, May 3 in Buffalo if the series is extended.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game 4:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres
When: Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
TV: NESN, TNT, and truTV
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Last Outing: The Sabres defeated the Bruins 3-1 on Thursday night at TD Garden in the first game of the series in Boston.
Series Lead: Buffalo leads 2-1
Rest of Series Schedule:
(from NHL.com)
Game 4: Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)
Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
Game 6: Friday May 1 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
Game 7: Sunday, May 3 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
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