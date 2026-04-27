How to Watch Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Boston Bruins are looking to extend their 2025-26 season as they head to KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., to face the Buffalo Sabres in Game 5 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night.
Currently, Boston is down 3-1 in the series after suffering a 6-1 loss to Buffalo in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.
The Sabres’ success in the contest was highlighted by a four-goal first period. The Bruins tacked on their only goal with 40 seconds remaining in regulation to avoid a shutout.
In the previous games of the series, Buffalo won the opener 4-3 on April 19 with a comeback in the final eight minutes of the game. It then defeated Boston in the third game, 3-1, on Thursday night after scoring three unanswered goals.
Boston’s only win so far came in the second contest of the series, in which it bested the Sabres 4-2 on Tuesday night. In the victory, the Bruins scored three goals in the second period and one in the opening minute of the third to hold off a late Sabres surge.
If the Bruins can pick up a win and bring the series to a sixth matchup, the two teams will return to Boston on Friday. If the series goes to Game 7, it will be played in Buffalo on Sunday.
If the Sabres win Game 5, they will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will face either Tampa Bay or Montreal.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres Game 5:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres
When: Tuesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
TV: NESN, MSG-B, TNT, and truTV
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Last Outing: The Sabres defeated the Bruins 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden in Boston.
Series Lead: Buffalo leads 3-1
Rest of Series Schedule:
(from NHL.com)
Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET (KeyBank Center | TV: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, TVAS, MSG-B, NESN | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)
Game 6: Friday May 1 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
Game 7: Sunday, May 3 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
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