How to Watch Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Boston Bruins return home to take on the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., on Friday night.
The Bruins forced a Game 6 after winning Game 5 in Buffalo 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak knocked in the game-winning goal at the 9:14 mark of the extra frame after a turnover by the Sabres.
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bruins.
The Sabres gained the early series lead 1-0 after winning the first game of the round 4-3 on April 19. The Bruins responded and tied the series at 1 with a 4-2 victory in Game 2 on April 21.
Once the series came to Boston, Buffalo won Game 3 3-1 on April 23 and Game 4 6-1 on Sunday afternoon to take a 3-1 series lead.
Currently, the Sabres lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. If Boston wins, the two teams will play a Game 7 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday. If Buffalo wins, it will advance to the second round of the playoffs and take on the winner of Tampa Bay-Montreal.
“Everyone knows kind of what happened the last time we were home and nobody was happy with the results,” said Bruins forward Mark Kastelic after practice on Thursday. “And I mean, it's a great opportunity now to just kind of try to rewrite the script a little bit and I think there's a lot of different motivating factors. We want to keep playing hockey, too. So, doesn't matter where we are, but to be back home in our home arena, it's going to be pretty exciting. And I think everybody's going to be pretty amped up to play.”
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game 6:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres
When: Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
TV: ESPN, MSG-B, and NESN (U.S.); SN360 and TVAS2 (Canada)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Last Outing: The Bruins defeated the Sabres 2-1 in overtime in Game 5 on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Series Lead: Buffalo leads 3-2
Rest of Series Schedule:
(from NHL.com)
Game 6: Friday May 1 at 7:30 pm. ET (TD Garden | TV: ESPN, MSG-B, NESN, SN360, TVAS2 | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)
Game 7: Sunday, May 3 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
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