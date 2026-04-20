How to Watch Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres in Opening Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs (Game 2)
The Boston Bruins are looking to bounce back in the second game of the series against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
In the first game of the set, Buffalo beat Boston 4-3 to take an early 1-0 series lead. The Bruins held a 2-0 lead with eight minutes to go in regulation, but the Sabres scored four unanswered goals in a little under seven minutes to earn the come from behind win.
“I really don't know yet,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on what happened at the end of the game. “I got to look at [it]. I thought we were in a perfect spot. We were exactly where we wanted to play being in that position [with] five, six minutes left in a game. You could tell they got a little bit frustrated and we made pretty much two mistakes to let them tie up the game and then obviously with the crowd behind, all of a sudden they got some life and all of a sudden the game is done. So very unfortunate because my guys played very well, very well. But that's playoffs. That's something we have to learn again the hard way and we just got to stick with it for 60 minutes.”
David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie lead the Bruins in the playoffs with three points apiece (one goal and two assists). They are the only two players for Boston to have a multi-point performance in the opening game.
Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with three points on two goals and an assist while Alex Tuch is right behind with two points from one goal and one assist.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres Game 2:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres
When: Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
TV: ESPN and NESN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Last Outing: The Sabres defeated the Bruins 4-3 on Sunday night in Buffalo after scoring four unanswered goals.
Series Lead: Buffalo 1-0
Full Series Schedule:
(from NHL.com)
Game 1: Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. (KeyBank Center | TV: NESN, ESPN, SN360, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)
Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. (KeyBank Center | TV: NESN, ESPN, SN360, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)
Game 3: Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN360, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)
Game 4: Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)
Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
Game 6: Friday May 1 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
Game 7: Sunday, May 3 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
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