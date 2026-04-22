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How to Watch Boston Bruins' Game 3 Matchup With Buffalo Sabres in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Bruins return home in a split series to take on the Sabres after pulling out a win in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Kim Rankin

Apr 21, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt (11) takes a shot on goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres in game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt (11) takes a shot on goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres in game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins return home to face the Buffalo Sabres in the third game of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night. 

The two teams come to Boston with the series tied at 1 apiece. 

In the first game of the series on Sunday night, Buffalo defeated Boston 4-3 after scoring four answered goals late in the third period. The Bruins held a 2-0 lead with eight minutes to go in regulation, but a pair of goals by Tage Thompson tied the game and scores from Mattias Samuelsson and Alex Tuch handed Buffalo the win. 

The Bruins responded in the second game of the series on Tuesday night and won 4-2 to knot the series at 1 and force another game. The victory was highlighted by three Boston goals in the second period from Viktor Arvidsson, Morgan Geekie, and Pavel Zacha. Arvidsson also had a goal in the third period. 

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman had 33 saves and allowed two goals which gave him a .943 save percentage in the victory.

The Sabres had goals from Bowen Byram and Peyton Krebs late in the third period, but could not do enough to pull off another come from behind win. Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had 16 saves and allowed all four of Boston’s goals which gave him an .800 save percentage.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game 3:

Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres

When: Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET 

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass. 

TV: NESN, TNT, and truTV

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Last Outing: The Bruins defeated the Sabres 4-2 in the second game of the series at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday night. 

Series Lead: Tied 1-1

Full Series Schedule:

(from NHL.com)

Game 3: Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN360, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub) 

Game 4: Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub) 

Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD) 

Game 6: Friday May 1 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD) 

Game 7: Sunday, May 3 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is one of the lead writers for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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