How to Watch Boston Bruins' Game 3 Matchup With Buffalo Sabres in Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Boston Bruins return home to face the Buffalo Sabres in the third game of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night.
The two teams come to Boston with the series tied at 1 apiece.
In the first game of the series on Sunday night, Buffalo defeated Boston 4-3 after scoring four answered goals late in the third period. The Bruins held a 2-0 lead with eight minutes to go in regulation, but a pair of goals by Tage Thompson tied the game and scores from Mattias Samuelsson and Alex Tuch handed Buffalo the win.
The Bruins responded in the second game of the series on Tuesday night and won 4-2 to knot the series at 1 and force another game. The victory was highlighted by three Boston goals in the second period from Viktor Arvidsson, Morgan Geekie, and Pavel Zacha. Arvidsson also had a goal in the third period.
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman had 33 saves and allowed two goals which gave him a .943 save percentage in the victory.
The Sabres had goals from Bowen Byram and Peyton Krebs late in the third period, but could not do enough to pull off another come from behind win. Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had 16 saves and allowed all four of Boston’s goals which gave him an .800 save percentage.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres Game 3:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres
When: Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
TV: NESN, TNT, and truTV
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Last Outing: The Bruins defeated the Sabres 4-2 in the second game of the series at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday night.
Series Lead: Tied 1-1
Full Series Schedule:
(from NHL.com)
Game 3: Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN360, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)
Game 4: Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)
Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
Game 6: Friday May 1 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
Game 7: Sunday, May 3 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)
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